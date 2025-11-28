Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAndhra Pradesh: Deputy Tahsildar’s Wife, 3-Year-Old Son Found Dead; Murder-Suicide Suspected

Andhra Pradesh: Deputy Tahsildar’s Wife, 3-Year-Old Son Found Dead; Murder-Suicide Suspected

A woman and her three-year-old son were found dead in Anantapur, sparking a police probe into suspected murder–suicide linked to domestic conflict.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A chilling incident in Sharada Nagar, Anantapur, has left residents reeling after a woman and her three-and-a-half-year-old son were discovered dead under disturbing circumstances. The deceased were identified as Amulya and her son, Saharsha, the family of Ravi, a Deputy Tahsildar posted in Ramagiri mandal. Early findings suggest a suspected murder–suicide, with a police investigation now underway.

Police Forced To Break Open The Door

According to officers, the chain of events unfolded when Ravi returned home on Thursday evening and found the house locked from the inside. Despite repeatedly knocking, there was no response. Alarmed, he sought help from the police.

Anantapur Town DSP Srinivas Rao said that after receiving Ravi’s call, a team rushed to the residence. When Amulya still did not open the door, police, aided by neighbours, forcibly entered the house. Inside, officers discovered Amulya hanging from her saree, while young Saharsha was found lifeless nearby.

Family Disputes Under Police Lens

Investigators revealed that the couple—Amulya, originally from Kurnool, and Ravi, from the Tadimarri region—had been married for five years and were reportedly experiencing ongoing marital discord. Police sources indicate that the child had been killed before Amulya’s death, though the exact sequence of events is still being pieced together.

DSP Srinivas Rao inspected the scene personally, and forensic teams collected material evidence to establish what transpired inside the home.

Parents File Complaint As Probe Intensifies

Local residents have expressed differing views, with some suspecting that Amulya may have taken the extreme step due to domestic tensions, while others have not ruled out external foul play. Based on a formal complaint lodged by Amulya’s parents, police have registered a case and begun a deeper probe into the circumstances leading up to the deaths.

Authorities say multiple angles—including allegations of family conflict—are being examined as the investigation continues.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh
