Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKonkan In Focus: Anand Mahindra’s Call To Discover Maharashtra’s Hidden Gem

Konkan In Focus: Anand Mahindra’s Call To Discover Maharashtra’s Hidden Gem

His post quickly gained traction online, igniting conversations around the state’s tourism potential and the delicate balance between preserving natural beauty and improving accessibility.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has sparked fresh interest in one of Maharashtra’s most underrated travel destinations - the Konkan coast. 

Sharing his admiration on X, Mahindra posted captivating photographs of the lush monsoon landscape, urging travellers to look beyond India’s heavily touristed hubs and instead explore regions that remain relatively untouched.

“These photos of the Konkan region in the monsoon were shared by @sandesh_samant along with the comment: ‘Maharashtra is so underrated and we have created no infrastructure for tourism.’ I wouldn’t agree that we created NO infrastructure. But his intentions are good, and his statement applies to our entire country. Breathtakingly beautiful landscapes. All underrated and all waiting for our appreciation,” Mahindra wrote. 

His post quickly gained traction online, igniting conversations around the state’s tourism potential and the delicate balance between preserving natural beauty and improving accessibility.

Netizens appreciated the raw beauty of nature, with one user saying, "Maharashtra is underrated indeed. I was at Satara last couple days, so scenic, wonderful chilly weather and landscapes of the seven hills that surround the city which is why it’s named ‘Satara’."

Konkan’s Monsoon Magic

Tucked between the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats, the Konkan coast is a visual delight. Known for its endless stretch of coconut palms, cascading waterfalls, and emerald rice fields, the region offers a unique blend of history, culture, and natural splendour. The districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, in particular, showcase the region’s raw charm, far removed from the bustle of Mumbai and Pune.

During the rains, Konkan transforms into a living postcard. Mist-shrouded ghats, roaring rivers, and vibrant greenery create an irresistible setting for travellers seeking solace in nature. Local traditions add to the allure, whether it’s enjoying piping hot modaks, exploring centuries-old temples, or sailing across monsoon-swollen backwaters.

Getting There

The Konkan region is well connected by air, road, and rail. Mumbai and Goa serve as the nearest air gateways, while the Konkan Railway stretches across the coastal belt. Road trips along NH 66 promise breathtaking sea views and winding ghats, making the journey as memorable as the destination.

Also read
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending Konkan Anand Mahindra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
India
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
India
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Business
Nirmala Sitharaman Flags Global Risks, Says India’s Strong Fundamentals Keep Economy Steady
Nirmala Sitharaman Flags Global Risks, Says India’s Strong Fundamentals Keep Economy Steady
Advertisement

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget