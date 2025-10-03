Konkan In Focus: Anand Mahindra’s Call To Discover Maharashtra’s Hidden Gem

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Industrialist Anand Mahindra has sparked fresh interest in one of Maharashtra’s most underrated travel destinations - the Konkan coast.

Sharing his admiration on X, Mahindra posted captivating photographs of the lush monsoon landscape, urging travellers to look beyond India’s heavily touristed hubs and instead explore regions that remain relatively untouched.

“These photos of the Konkan region in the monsoon were shared by @sandesh_samant along with the comment: ‘Maharashtra is so underrated and we have created no infrastructure for tourism.’ I wouldn’t agree that we created NO infrastructure. But his intentions are good, and his statement applies to our entire country. Breathtakingly beautiful landscapes. All underrated and all waiting for our appreciation,” Mahindra wrote.

His post quickly gained traction online, igniting conversations around the state’s tourism potential and the delicate balance between preserving natural beauty and improving accessibility.

Netizens appreciated the raw beauty of nature, with one user saying, "Maharashtra is underrated indeed. I was at Satara last couple days, so scenic, wonderful chilly weather and landscapes of the seven hills that surround the city which is why it’s named ‘Satara’."

Konkan’s Monsoon Magic

Tucked between the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats, the Konkan coast is a visual delight. Known for its endless stretch of coconut palms, cascading waterfalls, and emerald rice fields, the region offers a unique blend of history, culture, and natural splendour. The districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, in particular, showcase the region’s raw charm, far removed from the bustle of Mumbai and Pune.

During the rains, Konkan transforms into a living postcard. Mist-shrouded ghats, roaring rivers, and vibrant greenery create an irresistible setting for travellers seeking solace in nature. Local traditions add to the allure, whether it’s enjoying piping hot modaks, exploring centuries-old temples, or sailing across monsoon-swollen backwaters.

Getting There

The Konkan region is well connected by air, road, and rail. Mumbai and Goa serve as the nearest air gateways, while the Konkan Railway stretches across the coastal belt. Road trips along NH 66 promise breathtaking sea views and winding ghats, making the journey as memorable as the destination.