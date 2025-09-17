SGPC Suspends Staff After Rahul Gandhi's Gurdwara Visit Sparks Row Over Honours

Amritsar, Sep 17 (PTI) Two employees have been suspended and the services of a temporary employee have been terminated for allegedly disrespecting the SGPC's decision regarding the honours during the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas here.

During his visit to flood-hit areas in Punjab on September 15, Gandhi paid obeisance at the historic gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib.

He was given a 'siropa' (a robe of honour) at the gurdwara.

Following this, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami had said it would probe the matter as there was a complete ban on honouring any political personality inside any of the Sikh shrines.

The SGPC on Wednesday said it has taken disciplinary action against the employees responsible for violating 'maryada' (religious code of conduct) and disrespecting its decision regarding honours during the visit of a Congress leader.

The SGPC did not name Gandhi.

In a statement, SGPC secretary Partap Singh informed that following the directions of Dhami, an inquiry was conducted into the violation of 'maryada' that occurred during the recent visit of the Congress leader to the gurdwara.

After receiving the inquiry report on Wednesday, action has been taken against the guilty employees.

In this regard, 'kathavachak' (preacher) Bhai Palwinder Singh and 'sewadar' (attendant) Bhai Harwinder Singh have been suspended, while the temporary services of 'granthi' Bhai Kulwinder Singh have been terminated.

Along with this, manager Pargat Singh has been issued a warning and transferred.

Singh said the inquiry report revealed that the Congress leader had entered the designated restricted area inside the Darbar Hall of the gurdwara, which is a direct violation of 'maryada'.

He explained that entry into this restricted area requires a prescribed religious attire (bana), and no outsider other than the serving granthi, sewadars and designated staff is permitted to enter this area.

In addition, 'maryada' was also violated when Congress leaders were presented with 'siropaos' (robes of honour) inside the gurdwara.

According to the decision of the SGPC's executive committee, no VIP or special person can be given 'siropaos' inside the Darbar Hall of a Gurdwara.

Considering both of these violations, disciplinary action has been taken against the employees according to the findings of the inquiry report.

