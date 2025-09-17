Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSGPC Suspends Staff After Rahul Gandhi's Gurdwara Visit Sparks Row Over Honours

SGPC Suspends Staff After Rahul Gandhi's Gurdwara Visit Sparks Row Over Honours

Two employees were suspended, and a temporary employee was terminated for honouring Gandhi with a 'siropa', defying the SGPC's ban on honouring political figures in Sikh shrines.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 11:45 PM (IST)

Amritsar, Sep 17 (PTI) Two employees have been suspended and the services of a temporary employee have been terminated for allegedly disrespecting the SGPC's decision regarding the honours during the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas here.

During his visit to flood-hit areas in Punjab on September 15, Gandhi paid obeisance at the historic gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib.

He was given a 'siropa' (a robe of honour) at the gurdwara.

Following this, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami had said it would probe the matter as there was a complete ban on honouring any political personality inside any of the Sikh shrines.

The SGPC on Wednesday said it has taken disciplinary action against the employees responsible for violating 'maryada' (religious code of conduct) and disrespecting its decision regarding honours during the visit of a Congress leader.

The SGPC did not name Gandhi.

In a statement, SGPC secretary Partap Singh informed that following the directions of Dhami, an inquiry was conducted into the violation of 'maryada' that occurred during the recent visit of the Congress leader to the gurdwara.

After receiving the inquiry report on Wednesday, action has been taken against the guilty employees.

In this regard, 'kathavachak' (preacher) Bhai Palwinder Singh and 'sewadar' (attendant) Bhai Harwinder Singh have been suspended, while the temporary services of 'granthi' Bhai Kulwinder Singh have been terminated.

Along with this, manager Pargat Singh has been issued a warning and transferred.

Singh said the inquiry report revealed that the Congress leader had entered the designated restricted area inside the Darbar Hall of the gurdwara, which is a direct violation of 'maryada'.

He explained that entry into this restricted area requires a prescribed religious attire (bana), and no outsider other than the serving granthi, sewadars and designated staff is permitted to enter this area.

In addition, 'maryada' was also violated when Congress leaders were presented with 'siropaos' (robes of honour) inside the gurdwara.

According to the decision of the SGPC's executive committee, no VIP or special person can be given 'siropaos' inside the Darbar Hall of a Gurdwara.

Considering both of these violations, disciplinary action has been taken against the employees according to the findings of the inquiry report. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 11:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
SGPC RAHUL GANDHI Amritsar News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
India
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Bomb’ Reveal Tomorrow? LoP To Address Presser After He Claimed ‘Explosive Vote Chori Proof’
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Bomb’ Reveal Tomorrow? LoP To Address Presser After He Claimed ‘Vote Chori Proof'
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Leaves For Dubai Stadium, Match With UAE Delayed By 1 Hour
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Leaves For Dubai Stadium, Match With UAE Delayed By 1 Hour
India
‘Go And Ask The Deity’: CJI Gavai Faces Backlash For Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Plea
‘Ask The Deity’: CJI Gavai Faces Backlash For Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Plea
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
How PM Modi Shapes Narratives As An Efficient Communicator | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget