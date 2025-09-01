Jammu, Sep 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday highlighted the need for studying cloudburst causes by using data analytics and artificial intelligence and conducting a critical review of the early warning system for floods due to glacial lake outbursts, as he condoled the loss of lives in the recent calamities.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan here after a whirlwind tour of the areas worst-hit by the series of disasters since August 14, he assured the people that the centre stood firmly with them, providing prompt relief and financial assistance.

At the meeting to review the latest situation, Shah appreciated the efforts of all agencies and said the Jammu and Kashmir government carried out rescue operations quickly and efficiently.

More than 80 per cent of the electricity supply has been restored, and people have also started receiving pure drinking water, the Union home minister said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and senior officers of the Central and Jammu and Kashmir governments attended the meeting.

Shah expressed grief over the loss of lives in the recent incidents and said, "In this hour of crisis, from the very first day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the L-G and the chief minister. The Government of India has put in all its strength in the rescue efforts." "The Union Territory and all agencies together have significantly reduced potential damage, and through coordinated efforts, we have successfully saved many lives," he said.

He highlighted the need for a critical analysis of all Early Warning Apps (EWAs), their accuracy, and their reach to the grassroots level. Shah emphasised that improving the systems through critical analysis is the only way to move towards achieving zero casualties.

The Union home minister also highlighted the need for a critical review of the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) early warning system, and said the meteorological department and the National Disaster Management Authority should jointly study the relationship between the tendencies leading to cloudbursts and moisture content in clouds, identify causes, and establish an early warning system.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs must take steps in this direction by leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Shah also mentioned that the Food Corporation of India should arrange for additional rations, and a decision on offline ration delivery could be made after assessing connectivity in 10 days.

Advanced survey teams from the Ministry of Home Affairs would assess the damage, and further assistance would be provided, he said.

"A meeting of relevant departments from the Central government and the Union Territory administration, along with the Union home secretary, would be held in one or two days," he said.

He stressed that teams from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Union Territory government should prioritise damage assessment.

The health and water departments must proactively focus on water supply and health services, while the medical units from the Army, Central Armed Police Forces, and Air Force should also provide support, Shah said.

Shah underlined that Rs 209 crores for the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has been allocated for Jammu and Kashmir as the Centre's share since the Union territory is prone to natural calamities.

"Timely warnings by the Central government and Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (UTDMA) helped in minimising the loss of lives. National Disaster Response Force, Army, Union Territory Disaster Response Force (UTDRF), and other response teams were on alert, and helicopters were also on standby," he said.

Shah said assistance under SDRF for damaged private houses is being assessed and will be disbursed in the shortest possible time. Multiple roads have been damaged, and repair and restoration work has started, he said.

Traffic movement has started on most of the roads, and relief has also started arriving, wherever needed, the Union minister said.

He said more than 5,000 people have been evacuated to safety as a precautionary measure. Seventeen teams of the NDRF, 23 Army columns, helicopters of the IAF, UTDRF, J-K Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel are engaged in the entire operation, he added.

The Union home minister reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Union Government stands firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, providing prompt relief, financial assistance, and technical support to facilitate recovery and reconstruction.

J-K BJP demands special package, national disaster tag for Jammu floods in meeting with Shah

Jammu, Sep 1 (PTI) A delegation of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday and demanded that the recent calamity in Jammu be declared a national disaster, and a comprehensive package be announced for immediate assistance and the region's long-term recovery.

The 25-member high-level delegation was led by J-K BJP chief Sat Sharma and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Sunil Sharma to the meeting at the Raj Bhawan here, a party spokesperson said.

They submitted a detailed memorandum to Shah in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

BJP leaders apprised Shah of the devastation caused by incessant rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods in the Jammu region, which have resulted in the loss of lives and large-scale damage to homes, agriculture, businesses, and public infrastructure.

The memorandum highlighted that the devastation is beyond the financial capacity of the Jammu and Kashmir government, and outside the purview of SDRF norms, the spokesperson said.

In the memorandum, the BJP urged Shah that the calamity be declared a national disaster, and a special comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package be sanctioned to enable immediate assistance and long-term rehabilitation.

The delegation pointed out that roads, bridges, and essential services like water supply, electricity, and communication have been badly disrupted, while thousands of kanals of agricultural land have been destroyed.

The BJP also demanded adequate support for families whose houses and belongings have been damaged, including repair grants for partially damaged dwellings.

"Businesses, shops, and small-scale industries have been hit hard and require revival assistance. Educational institutions across urban and rural areas, both government and private, have sustained significant damage, necessitating compensation to restore normal functioning," the memorandum pointed out.

The memorandum also underlined the urgent need for the restoration and upgradation of public infrastructure, particularly in the water supply, power, sewerage, and drainage sectors. It stressed desilting of drains and nallahs on a war footing to avert health and sanitation risks.

For long-term measures, the BJP delegation proposed dredging of major rivers such as the Chenab, Jammu Tawi, and Balol Nallah, along with their tributaries in Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Samba, and Kathua.

A comprehensive plan for the Chenab has already been submitted to the Government of India and requires early approval, it said.

Shah listened to all the proposals and the demands and assured them of every possible help.

