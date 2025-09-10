Amid Nepal Violence, UP Minister Calls For Ban On 'Foreign Social' Media

— Pawan Kumar Gaur

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad has pushed for a ban on "foreign social media platforms", citing the violence in Nepal. Nishad, who is the founder-president of Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD), also said that social media narratives cost them seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The NISHAD is a part of the BJP-led NDA.

The recent violence in Nepal following the ban on social media has sparked strong reactions in India. Sanjay Nishad urged action against the misuse of social media and pushed for India to build its own platforms.

Nishad called the unrest in Nepal "tragic and condemnable", adding that countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan — once part of India — were separated by foreign powers and later influenced by the US and China, leading to instability.

He stressed that India must learn from Nepal's situation. "It is important to focus on youth employment and health. Both services should be free. By providing jobs, we can keep the youth engaged and away from the misuse of social media," he said.

When asked if India should consider banning social media, Nishad replied that foreign platforms should be replaced with Indian alternatives. “There is no control over foreign platforms. They create narratives in their own interest, and that cost us seats. India must build its own platforms and ban foreign ones,” he asserted.

He further said India should help neighbouring countries become self-reliant. On Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s remarks, Nishad accused the opposition of spreading confusion and fear. “Such a situation does not exist in India. What is happening in Nepal is condemnable. I appeal for peace,” he added.