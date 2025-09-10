Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAmid Nepal Violence, UP Minister Calls For Ban On 'Foreign Social' Media

Amid Nepal Violence, UP Minister Calls For Ban On 'Foreign Social' Media

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad has called for banning "foreign social media", citing the Nepal violence and blaming them for election losses and foreign influence in neighbouring countries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

— Pawan Kumar Gaur

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad has pushed for a ban on "foreign social media platforms", citing the violence in Nepal. Nishad, who is the founder-president of Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD), also said that social media narratives cost them seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The NISHAD is a part of the BJP-led NDA.

The recent violence in Nepal following the ban on social media has sparked strong reactions in India. Sanjay Nishad urged action against the misuse of social media and pushed for India to build its own platforms.

Nishad called the unrest in Nepal "tragic and condemnable", adding that countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan — once part of India — were separated by foreign powers and later influenced by the US and China, leading to instability.

He stressed that India must learn from Nepal's situation. "It is important to focus on youth employment and health. Both services should be free. By providing jobs, we can keep the youth engaged and away from the misuse of social media," he said.

When asked if India should consider banning social media, Nishad replied that foreign platforms should be replaced with Indian alternatives. “There is no control over foreign platforms. They create narratives in their own interest, and that cost us seats. India must build its own platforms and ban foreign ones,” he asserted.

He further said India should help neighbouring countries become self-reliant. On Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s remarks, Nishad accused the opposition of spreading confusion and fear. “Such a situation does not exist in India. What is happening in Nepal is condemnable. I appeal for peace,” he added.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
France Violence: Sébastien Lecornu Takes Over As PM As Citizens Stage 'Block Everything' Protest
Sébastien Lecornu Takes Over As Prime Minister As France Erupts In 'Block Everything' Protests
World
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
Election 2025
Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election, Modi Cabinet Clears Rs 7,616-Crore Projects In State
Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election, Modi Cabinet Clears Rs 7,616-Crore Projects In State
India
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget