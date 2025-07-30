Amarnath Yatra Suspended Due To Heavy Rain In J&K

The annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes owing to incessant rainfall in Kashmir, a senior official confirmed.

The Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) posted on its official X handle: “Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been suspended for 30.07.2025 from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps.”

Yatra Affected By Heavy Rains

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, stated that due to continuous heavy rainfall since early morning, pilgrims have not been allowed to proceed on the tracks leading from Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have asked pilgrims to remain at the camps until further notice.

Despite the disruption, the pilgrimage has seen significant turnout so far. As per official figures, more than 3.93 lakh pilgrims have already offered prayers at the holy cave shrine.

The impact of the weather has also led to a suspension of movement from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Thursday, 31 July.

The DIPR further stated: “Due to the heavy rains in the yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from base camps has been affected. Therefore, it has been decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar Jammu on July 31, 2025.”

Officials have advised pilgrims and tour operators to follow weather advisories and refrain from embarking on the journey until conditions improve.