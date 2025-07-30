Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAmarnath Yatra Suspended Due To Heavy Rain In J&K

Amarnath Yatra Suspended Due To Heavy Rain In J&K

Despite the disruption, the pilgrimage has seen significant turnout so far. As per official figures, more than 3.93 lakh pilgrims have already offered prayers at the holy cave shrine.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 09:21 AM (IST)

The annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes owing to incessant rainfall in Kashmir, a senior official confirmed.

The Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) posted on its official X handle: “Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been suspended for 30.07.2025 from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps.”

Yatra Affected By Heavy Rains

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, stated that due to continuous heavy rainfall since early morning, pilgrims have not been allowed to proceed on the tracks leading from Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have asked pilgrims to remain at the camps until further notice.

Despite the disruption, the pilgrimage has seen significant turnout so far. As per official figures, more than 3.93 lakh pilgrims have already offered prayers at the holy cave shrine.

The impact of the weather has also led to a suspension of movement from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Thursday, 31 July.

The DIPR further stated: “Due to the heavy rains in the yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from base camps has been affected. Therefore, it has been decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar Jammu on July 31, 2025.”

Officials have advised pilgrims and tour operators to follow weather advisories and refrain from embarking on the journey until conditions improve.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amarnath Yatra Jammu Rains Amarnath Yatra Suspension JK Rains JK Weather Today
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Tsunami Hits Russia's Far East Coast, Around 2,000 People Evacuated
Tsunami Hits Russia's Far East Coast, Around 2,000 People Evacuated
World
Tsunami Alert In Japan After Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Off Russia Coast
Tsunami Alert In Japan After Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Off Russia Coast
World
US-India Trade Deal 'Working Out Very Well', Says Trump Ahead Of Tariff Deadline
US-India Trade Deal 'Working Out Very Well', Says Trump Ahead Of Tariff Deadline
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget