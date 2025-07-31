Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAmarnath Yatra Resumes Via Baltal Axis But Suspended From Jammu Due To Heavy Rains

Amarnath Yatra Resumes Via Baltal Axis But Suspended From Jammu Due To Heavy Rains

Amarnath Yatra resumes via Baltal route in Kashmir; suspended from Jammu due to rains.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 02:48 PM (IST)

Srinagar/Jammu, Jul 31 (PTI) The Amarnath Yatra resumed from the Baltal axis in the Kashmir valley on Thursday but was suspended from Jammu due to inclement weather conditions.

No fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to proceed from Jammu to the cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas this morning, officials said. In view of maintenance works on the Pahalgam axis of the Amarnath Yatra route following the rains, the yatra will continue only through the Baltal axis.

Torrential rains in Kashmir had rendered the roads unsafe, following which the pilgrimage was suspended on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes on Wednesday.

"The yatra resumed this morning from the Baltal route," an official said, adding, "In view of maintenance works required to be carried out on the Pahalgam axis of Amarnath Yatra route following the recent rains, the yatra shall continue only through Baltal axis." The official said that no convoy movement would be allowed towards the Baltal and Nunwan base camps from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar said that due to heavy rains in the yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from base camps in Kashmir has been affected.

"Therefore, it was decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps at Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu on July 31," he said.

The pilgrims are housed in the high-security Bhagwati Nagar base camp for their further journey to the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal on Friday.

This is the second time the yatra has been suspended from Jammu. On July 17, the yatra was suspended due to heavy rains at the twin base camps in Kashmir.

Over 3.93 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the ice lingam of Lord Shiva at the 3,880-metre high cave shrine since the 38-day pilgrimage commenced on July 3 from the Valley.

A total of 1,44,124 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the Valley since July 2, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

Last year, over 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to end on August 9, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amarnath Yatra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
Cities
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
World
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget