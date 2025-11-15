2 Haryana Doctors Detained In Nuh, One Trained At Al-Falah University As Apprentice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Faridabad/Gurugram, Nov 14 (PTI) A police team detained two doctors from the Nuh district for questioning in connection with a white-collar terror module case, police sources said on Friday.

One of the doctors completed his apprenticeship from Al Falah University on November 2 after finishing his MBBS degree According to police sources, the other doctor, who was also detained, is a former student of the university and currently works at a private hospital in the Nuh district.

Recent police operations led to the seizure of approximately 2,900 kilograms of explosives after the terror module was dismantled. This operation spanned across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, eight individuals, including three doctors affiliated with the Al Falah University in Faridabad, were arrested, and many others have been detained for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators have found that the three suspects, Dr Umar Nabi, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, and Dr Shaheen Shahid, allegedly used a Switzerland-based encrypted messaging app to plan and coordinate their activities related to the terror conspiracy.

The DNA test of the samples collected from the Red Fort blast site has confirmed that Dr Nabi was driving the car involved in the explosion that occurred on Monday, resulting in the deaths of thirteen people and injuries to many others.

In a related development, a team of revenue officials from Faridabad visited Al Falah University to conduct a comprehensive land survey of the 70-acre campus. The exercise will also find out if the land is being utilised in accordance with the necessary approvals and regulations, sources said.

Additionally, the Faridabad police continued their search operations following the seizure of large quantities of explosives. On Friday, police teams from NIT, Ballabgarh, and Central Zone conducted searches in markets and crowded areas.

"In view of the high alert in Haryana, the Faridabad Police has also launched a special campaign to strengthen security across the district. As part of this campaign, teams are being formed at the police station level and intensive checking is being conducted at various locations", said the spokesperson of Faridabad police.

In another development, two fertiliser and seed store owners in Sohna were detained over suspicion that the suspects in the module may have procured chemicals from there.

Meanwhile, in Gurugram, strict measures are being implemented regarding the distribution of fertilisers, now limited to registered farmers only.

"According to the order of the Haryana Government, now fertilisers (urea, DAP, NPK, etc.) will be available only to those farmers who have registered their crops on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal. The portal is open from October 9, and farmers who have not registered on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal can register their crops on the portal", said Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar.

