HomeCitiesMP Authorities Issue Notice To Al Falah Group Chairman’s Family Over Unauthorised Construction In Mhow

MP Authorities Issue Notice To Al Falah Group Chairman's Family Over Unauthorised Construction In Mhow

The cantonment board authorities have directed that the structure be razed within three days, an official said on Wednesday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Mhow (MP), Nov 20 (PTI) The Mhow Cantonment Board in Madhya Pradesh has issued a notice to the occupants and legal heirs of a residential property, belonging to Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui's family, citing unauthorised construction.

The cantonment board authorities have directed that the structure be razed within three days, an official said on Wednesday.

Faridabad-based Al Falah University, run by the Al Falah Group, is emerging as an epicentre of investigation in the November 10 Delhi blast case that killed 15 persons and injured several others.

Cantonment Engineer H S Kaloya said, “We have issued a notice to the house of the late Moulana Hammad, who is the father of Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui. As per the notice, the department had previously issued multiple communications dating back to 1996 and 1997 under relevant sections of the Cantonments Act, 1924, directing the removal of the unauthorised construction.” “However, despite repeated notifications, the construction in question was reportedly not removed. The latest notice instructs the current occupant or legal heirs of the property to remove the unauthorised structure within three days,” he said.

If the direction is not complied with, the cantonment board will undertake removal action, and the cost incurred will be recovered from the concerned party as per the provisions of the Cantonments Act, the official said.

This property - house number 1371 - is located on survey number 245/1245 in the Mukeri Mohalla area of Mhow.

The Madhya Pradesh police have earlier arrested Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, the brother of Jawad Siddiqui, from Hyderabad in connection with a financial fraud in Mhow, officials said.

Hamood, who is accused of orchestrating a large-scale financial fraud in MP's Mhow 25 years ago, was arrested on Sunday, an official said.

The Delhi blast prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, was an assistant professor in the general medicine department of Al Falah University.

Several suspects linked to the Delhi blast are believed to have had associations with the university, prompting investigators to examine institutional records, financial transactions and administrative approvals. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Al Falah University Red Fort Delhi Blast Al Falah Group Al Falah Group Chairman
