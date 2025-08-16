After IndiGo, Close Shave For Air India As It Faces Landing Issues; Second Incident In A Day

An Air India flight from Bengaluru to Gwalior faced issues while landing on the runway, said the airport in a statement on Saturday.

According to local media reports, the Boeing 474 aircraft lost its control soon after touching down on the tarmac due to a "technical fault", as per some flyers onboard.

Passengers recounted their experience saying they felt severe jolts during the landing due to which the pilot had to take off again and landed in the second attempt. As per an ETV report, the second attempt was more dangerous than the first one.

Earlier in the day, IndiGo said that one of its aircraft suffered tail strike while attempting to land at Mumbai airport.

The Airbus A321 aircraft made a safe landing in Mumbai on Saturday after its tail struck the runway while attempting a go-around in poor weather conditions, the airline confirmed.

In a statement, IndiGo said the incident occurred on 16 August when the aircraft’s tail touched the runway during a low-altitude go-around. “Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely,” the airline said.

IndiGo added that the aircraft will undergo mandatory inspections before returning to service. “Following the standard protocol, the aircraft will go through necessary checks, repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations,” the statement noted.

No injuries were reported, and passengers disembarked safely after landing.