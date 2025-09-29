Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A protest against an ‘I Love Muhammad’ graffiti painted on a road in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar turned violent on Monday, forcing police to use batons to disperse a stone-pelting mob, officials said. The unrest began at Kotla in the Kotwali area immediately after locals objected to graffiti reading "I Love Muhammad" painted on the road. A complaint regarding the graffiti was lodged at the Kotwali police station.

Despite the arrest of one person in connection with the graffiti, protesters blocked the busy Ahilyanagar–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road, officials confirmed as per news agency PTI.

Stone Pelting, Lathi-Charge By Police

Police said they repeatedly urged the crowd to maintain law and order. However, when some members of the mob resorted to stone pelting, officers charged batons upon them in order to restore order.

"At least 30 persons have been detained in connection with the protests, road blockade, and stone pelting," Ahilyanagar Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said.

"We used force to maintain law and order. Police is taking action against the accused persons. The situation is under control. Citizens must not believe in or spread rumours," SP Gharge added.

CM Fadnavis Suspects 'Larger Conspiracy At Play'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, currently touring Yavatmal, reacted strongly to the incident. He said authorities will investigate whether the graffiti and subsequent protest were part of a larger conspiracy to disturb social peace and polarise communities.

The Maharashtra CM further noted that everyone is free to practice their own religion but not to indulge in polarisation.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi slammed the Fadnavis government.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Ahilyanagar incident, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi says, "It means that you can insult Muslims as much as you want... Even if a Muslim protests, he is lathi-charged. So I believe there is no longer any such thing as law. I am… pic.twitter.com/UCjApDv5fG — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2025

He told news agency ANI, "It means that you can insult Muslims as much as you want... Even if a Muslim protests, he is lathi-charged. So I believe there is no longer any such thing as law. I am repeatedly telling CM Devendra Fadnavis that if there is any insulting statement against anyone's religion, then you should bring a law so that the person is punished. The government itself wants such things to happen, and there should be a fight between Hindus and Muslims. I condemn this... The Chief Minister should conduct the inquiry later; first, he should make a law that whoever does this against anyone's religion will be punished with 10 years of imprisonment."