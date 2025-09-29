Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'I Love Muhammad' Graffiti In Maharashtra Leads To Stone Pelting, 30 Detained; CM Fadnavis Suspects 'Conspiracy'

'I Love Muhammad' Graffiti In Maharashtra Leads To Stone Pelting, 30 Detained; CM Fadnavis Suspects 'Conspiracy'

The unrest began at Kotla in the Kotwali area immediately after locals objected to graffiti reading "I Love Muhammad" painted on the road.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A protest against an ‘I Love Muhammad’ graffiti painted on a road in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar turned violent on Monday, forcing police to use batons to disperse a stone-pelting mob, officials said. The unrest began at Kotla in the Kotwali area immediately after locals objected to graffiti reading "I Love Muhammad" painted on the road. A complaint regarding the graffiti was lodged at the Kotwali police station.

Despite the arrest of one person in connection with the graffiti, protesters blocked the busy Ahilyanagar–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road, officials confirmed as per news agency PTI.

Stone Pelting, Lathi-Charge By Police

Police said they repeatedly urged the crowd to maintain law and order. However, when some members of the mob resorted to stone pelting, officers charged batons upon them in order to restore order.

"At least 30 persons have been detained in connection with the protests, road blockade, and stone pelting," Ahilyanagar Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said.

"We used force to maintain law and order. Police is taking action against the accused persons. The situation is under control. Citizens must not believe in or spread rumours," SP Gharge added.

CM Fadnavis Suspects 'Larger Conspiracy At Play'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, currently touring Yavatmal, reacted strongly to the incident. He said authorities will investigate whether the graffiti and subsequent protest were part of a larger conspiracy to disturb social peace and polarise communities.

The Maharashtra CM further noted that everyone is free to practice their own religion but not to indulge in polarisation.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi slammed the Fadnavis government.

He told news agency ANI, "It means that you can insult Muslims as much as you want... Even if a Muslim protests, he is lathi-charged. So I believe there is no longer any such thing as law. I am repeatedly telling CM Devendra Fadnavis that if there is any insulting statement against anyone's religion, then you should bring a law so that the person is punished. The government itself wants such things to happen, and there should be a fight between Hindus and Muslims. I condemn this... The Chief Minister should conduct the inquiry later; first, he should make a law that whoever does this against anyone's religion will be punished with 10 years of imprisonment."

Also read
Published at : 29 Sep 2025 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra' Ahilyanagar Unrest I Love Muhammad Ahilyanagar Graffiti Garffiti
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt, Locals Clash With Forces
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt
India
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
Cities
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Power, Unplanned Roadshow’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Political Power’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Cities
'I Love Muhammad' Graffiti In Maharashtra Leads To Stone Pelting, 30 Detained; CM Fadnavis Suspects 'Conspiracy'
'I Love Muhammad' Graffiti In Maharashtra Leads To Stone Pelting, 30 Detained; Fadnavis Suspects 'Conspiracy'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget