Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAgra: 2 Dead, Several Missing During Idol Immersion; SDRF Teams Deployed, CM Expresses Grief

Agra: 2 Dead, Several Missing During Idol Immersion; SDRF Teams Deployed, CM Expresses Grief

The district administration revealed that while an official site had been designated for idol immersion, the group had chosen a different, unsafe stretch of the river, which led to the mishap.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Two men died and several others went missing during an immersion ritual in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and assured assistance to the victims' families.  

The incident took place in the Khairagarh area on Thursday evening when a group of people were performing the idol immersion ritual in the Utangan river. As many as nine people slipped into deep waters during the immersion, leading to the death of two people.

Local residents managed to rescue one person, while the bodies of Gagan (26) and Ompal (32) were later recovered.

District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari said that search and rescue efforts are underway to rescue the six people still missing. Teams of local divers, police personnel, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed along the river to locate the missing individuals.

The district administration revealed that while an official site had been designated for idol immersion, the group had chosen a different, unsafe stretch of the river, which led to the mishap. Authorities have urged residents to strictly follow safety guidelines during such rituals. 

"While immersing the deities, nine people drowned in the Utangan River...Currently, six people are still missing in the Utangan River. We are trying our best to save the children," Arvind Mallappa Bangari, District Magistrate, said.

CM Yogi Expresses Grief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. In a statement issued from Lucknow, the CM also prayed for strength for the affected families in coping with the tragedy.

The administration has assured that every possible effort is being made to find the missing men and assist their families during this difficult time. 

 

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Agra UTTAR PRADESH YOGI ADITYANATH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release
World
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Warns US Against Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Slams US Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
India
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bandmate, Co-Singer Arrested; 4 Held So Far
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bandmate, Co-Singer Arrested; 4 Held So Far
India
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget