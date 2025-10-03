Agra: 2 Dead, Several Missing During Idol Immersion; SDRF Teams Deployed, CM Expresses Grief

Two men died and several others went missing during an immersion ritual in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and assured assistance to the victims' families.

The incident took place in the Khairagarh area on Thursday evening when a group of people were performing the idol immersion ritual in the Utangan river. As many as nine people slipped into deep waters during the immersion, leading to the death of two people.

Local residents managed to rescue one person, while the bodies of Gagan (26) and Ompal (32) were later recovered.

VIDEO | Agra, UP: Nine boys drown during idol immersion, two dead, several missing; rescue operations underway.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/M62oiNMDnU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 3, 2025

District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari said that search and rescue efforts are underway to rescue the six people still missing. Teams of local divers, police personnel, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed along the river to locate the missing individuals.

The district administration revealed that while an official site had been designated for idol immersion, the group had chosen a different, unsafe stretch of the river, which led to the mishap. Authorities have urged residents to strictly follow safety guidelines during such rituals.

"While immersing the deities, nine people drowned in the Utangan River...Currently, six people are still missing in the Utangan River. We are trying our best to save the children," Arvind Mallappa Bangari, District Magistrate, said.

CM Yogi Expresses Grief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. In a statement issued from Lucknow, the CM also prayed for strength for the affected families in coping with the tragedy.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने जनपद आगरा में एक दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया है।



महाराज जी ने प्रभु श्री राम से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति व घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना करते हुए शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की हैं। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) October 3, 2025

The administration has assured that every possible effort is being made to find the missing men and assist their families during this difficult time.