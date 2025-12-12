After Goa Club Tragedy, Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bar In Odisha's Bhubaneswar

A large fire erupted at a nightclub in Bhubaneswar’s Satyavihar area on Friday, prompting a swift response from fire and emergency personnel. Witnesses reported thick smoke emerging from the building shortly after the blaze began. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Firefighters from Odisha Fire Services are engaged in bringing the blaze under control. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

"Measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the fire to nearby buildings," an official said.

According to local residents, the flames spread rapidly and engulfed an adjacent furniture store, where combustible materials such as wood and sponge intensified the blaze. The sudden shift in wind direction caused smoke to blanket the nearby market area, significantly reducing visibility for several minutes.

Multiple fire tenders were deployed, and crews worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby commercial and residential structures.

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha | Fire broke out at a hotel in Bhubaneswar. Firefighting operations are underway. Further details awaited.



Visuals source: Fire Department pic.twitter.com/lg89txfxsx — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2025

The incident occurred in the aftermath of the Goa nightclub fire earlier this month, which resulted in 25 deaths. In response to the Goa tragedy, the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service (OFES) initiated a statewide audit of all restaurants and standalone establishments with seating capacities exceeding 100.

Meanwhile, in the Goa case, club owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra were arrested in Thailand and are expected to be brought back to India, with their passports already canceled as part of the ongoing investigation.