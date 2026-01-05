Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAAP MLAs Stage Protest Inside Delhi Assembly Premises Over Worsening Air Pollution

AAP MLAs Stage Protest Inside Delhi Assembly Premises Over Worsening Air Pollution

 AAP MLAs raised concern over the rising air pollution in the national capital and its impact on public health .Delhi recorded AQI at 260 in the 'Poor' category by 8 am on Monday.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 02:07 PM (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators on Monday staged a protest inside the Delhi Assembly premises over deteriorating air quality in the national capital. Leader of Opposition Atishi led the protest, with party members calling for urgent policy intervention and accountability to address worsening pollution levels in the city.

AAP leaders raised concerns over the public health impact of hazardous air quality, particularly on children, the elderly and people with respiratory ailments. They urged the government to take immediate steps to curb pollution sources, including vehicular emissions, industrial discharge and stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, several cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai and Guwahati, experienced dense fog on Monday morning. Air quality in multiple parts of the national capital ranged from the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ categories, while reduced visibility led to delays in several flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 260 in the ‘poor’ category at 8 am. The AQI at Akshardham stood at 294, while ITO recorded 256, both categorised as ‘poor’. Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 320, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category.

Chandni Chowk was among the worst-affected areas, registering an AQI of 337, also classified as ‘very poor’. Fog and smog continued to disrupt flight operations at the city’s airport during the early hours.

On Friday evening, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Stage-III restrictions in Delhi-NCR, citing improved air quality due to favourable meteorological conditions. 

(With inputs from ANI)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Delhi Pollution AAP DELHI ASSEMBLY
