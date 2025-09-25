Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi CM Hails Cloud Seeding Approval; AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj Slams ‘Step-Motherly Treatment’ Under Kejriwal Govt

The AAP criticised the BJP-led government, alleging past opposition to cloud seeding when proposed by Kejriwal.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 07:18 PM (IST)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said the government is fully prepared to tackle pollution as the Centre has given nod to cloud seeding operations in the city.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted permission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to conduct cloud seeding operations in Delhi during October and November this year, officials had said on Wednesday.  "We are fully geared to fight pollution. The government is making all possible efforts to protect people from pollution," Gupta said when asked about the cloud seeding operations during an event at Chandni Chowk.

The AAP slammed the BJP led Delhi government over the cloud seeding operations, saying they were opposed to it while in opposition.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government had multiple times approached the Centre for permission to conduct cloud seeding operations in Delhi, but at that time the central government showed step-motherly treatment and did not give permission," AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

He also said the BJP used to poke fun by saying, "cloud seeding is not possible".

"I want to ask them if it was not possible then and was a waste of money, how is it feasible now. I also want to ask them if they would criticise the cracker ban imposed by the Supreme Court now?," he added.

"Kapil Mishra, who is now a minister in the Delhi government, used to say that he would burst crackers. I want to ask them what they will do it now. The people of Delhi are seeing the difference between the words and actions of the BJP," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 07:18 PM (IST)
Pollution BJP AAP Rekha Gupta Cloud Seeding ARVIND KEJRIWAL
