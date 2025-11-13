Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  ABPLIVE पत्रकारों का Exit Poll)
8 Trapped In 30-Foot High Swing Rescued At Cuttack Bali Jatra

8 Trapped In 30-Foot High Swing Rescued At Cuttack Bali Jatra

All eight people, including a woman and two children, were later rescued with help of a hydraulic lift, the police said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 07:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cuttack: At least eight people remained stranded for nearly two hours in a swing that suddenly malfunctioned while in motion at a height of about 30 feet above the ground at Bali Jatra here, police said on Wednesday night.

The incident took place at about 11 pm when the swing suddenly stopped as the eight visitors of Bali Jatra were on it, they said.

All eight people, including a woman and two children, were later rescued with help of a hydraulic lift, the police said.

They were utterly panicked for remaining trapped in the swing for over two hours above the ground level, according to their family members.

Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo and other senior officers monitored the rescue operation when thousands of people witnessed the bravery of the Odisha Fire Service personnel.

“All the people trapped in the swing have been rescued,” the DCP said.

The people who were rescued from the swing were later taken to hospital for medical examination. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 07:54 AM (IST)
