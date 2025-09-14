Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Northeast Shaken By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal

Northeast Shaken By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Assam's Udalguri, on Sunday, with tremors felt in Guwahati, North Bengal, and Bhutan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck parts of the northeast region on Sunday, according to officials. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

The earthquake, which occurred at 4:41 pm on Sunday, had its epicentre in the Udalguri district of Assam, with a depth of 5 km.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an update on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "The epicentre (of the earthquake) was near Udalguri. So far, there has been no report of any major damage or loss of life. We are actively monitoring the situation."

Union minister and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged people to stay alert.

 Strong Tremors Felt Across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal

Residents of Udalguri, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Nalbari, and several other districts in Assam felt the tremors, news agency PTI reported. In Guwahati, people were seen rushing out of their homes in panic. The jolt was also felt by residents in the western parts of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. People in Arunachal Pradesh's capital, Itanagar, also ran out of their houses and shops, as per PTI.

State disaster management secretary Dani Sulu confirmed that no structural damage or casualties had been reported from Arunachal Pradesh so far. He added, “The situation is being closely monitored, but there is no cause for alarm.”

The northeastern states are located in a high seismic zone and frequently experience earthquakes.

Social Media Reactions Flood In

Residents quickly took to social media to share their experiences. Visuals of swaying objects, cracked walls, and disturbed items inside homes and offices circulated online.

One user, Adarsh Kumar Choudhary, posted an image of a damaged panel room with the caption: “After earthquake … panel room.”

Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah posted a video from his home showing a flowerpot being shaken by the tremors. He wrote: “An earthquake struck Guwahati today. Sharing a glimpse from my residence — this flower tub alone is enough to show how powerful the tremors were.”

Earthquakes Today

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) recorded multiple lower-intensity earthquakes earlier on Sunday across different regions, including a 2.7 magnitude quake reported near Raichur in Karnataka at 13:44:30 IST, with a depth of 10 kilometres; another tremor of magnitude 3.7 occurred near Leh in Ladakh at 08:24:03 IST, also at a depth of 10 kilometres; and at 01:11:00 IST, a 3.4 magnitude quake was detected near Churachandpur in Manipur.

Assam’s Recent Seismic Activity

This month has already seen seismic activity in Assam. On September 2, the NCS confirmed a 3.5 magnitude quake in Sonitpur at 17:33:29 IST. The tremor occurred at a depth of 15 kilometres, with its epicentre recorded at latitude 26.69 N and longitude 92.92 E. In its X post, the agency stated: “EQ of M: 3.5, On: 02/09/2025 17:33:29 IST, Lat: 26.69 N, Long: 92.92 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Sonitpur, Assam.”

 

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Assam Guwahati Assam Earthquake Earthquake Breaking News
Read more
