Strong 5.7 Magnitude Quake Rattles Assam, Tremors Felt In Guwahati, North Bengal

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Assam's Tezpur, on Sunday, with tremors felt in Guwahati, North Bengal, and Bhutan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted Assam on Sunday, with its epicentre located about 54 kilometres from Tezpur. Tremors were widely reported across Guwahati, parts of North Bengal, and even neighbouring Bhutan.

According to Earthquake Network, the quake occurred at 11:11:53 (UTC).

Social Media Reactions Flood In

Residents quickly took to social media to share their experiences. Visuals of swaying objects, cracked walls, and disturbed items inside homes and offices circulated online.

One user, Adarsh Kumar Choudhary, posted an image of a damaged panel room with the caption: “After earthquake … panel room.”

Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah posted a video from his home showing a flowerpot being shaken by the tremors. He wrote: “An earthquake struck Guwahati today. Sharing a glimpse from my residence — this flower tub alone is enough to show how powerful the tremors were.”

As per initial updates, there have been no reports of casualties or widespread destruction. Authorities said more details are awaited.

Earlier Quakes Today

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) recorded multiple lower intensity earthquakes earlier on Sunday across different regions including a 2.7 magnitude quake was reported near Raichur in Karnataka at 13:44:30 IST, with a depth of 10 kilometres, another tremor of magnitude 3.7 occurred near Leh in Ladakh at 08:24:03 IST, also at a depth of 10 kilometres, and at 01:11:00 IST, a 3.4 magnitude quake was detected near Churachandpur in Manipur.

Assam’s Recent Seismic Activity

This month has already seen seismic activity in Assam. On September 2, the NCS confirmed a 3.5 magnitude quake in Sonitpur at 17:33:29 IST. The tremor occurred at a depth of 15 kilometres, with its epicentre recorded at latitude 26.69 N and longitude 92.92 E. In its X post, the agency stated: “EQ of M: 3.5, On: 02/09/2025 17:33:29 IST, Lat: 26.69 N, Long: 92.92 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Sonitpur, Assam.”

 

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
