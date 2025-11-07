Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities12-Year-Old Boy Among 4 Killed, 21 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Bus, Tanker In UP's Hathras

12-Year-Old Boy Among 4 Killed, 21 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Bus, Tanker In UP's Hathras

The accident took place on the Aligarh-Agra highway near Samamai village in Hathras on Thursday. A 12-year-old boy was also among the deceased.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As many as four persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed and 21 others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a state bus anda tanker in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The accident took place on Thursday on the Aligarh-Agra highway near Samamai village in Hathras. 

 

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hathras UP News Road Accident UTTAR PRADESH
