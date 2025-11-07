Explorer
12-Year-Old Boy Among 4 Killed, 21 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Bus, Tanker In UP's Hathras
The accident took place on the Aligarh-Agra highway near Samamai village in Hathras on Thursday. A 12-year-old boy was also among the deceased.
As many as four persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed and 21 others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a state bus anda tanker in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.
The accident took place on Thursday on the Aligarh-Agra highway near Samamai village in Hathras.
VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Four persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed and 21 injured after a state bus and a tanker collided head on near Samamai village on the Aligarh-Agra highway in Hathras district on Thursday.#UPNews #Hathras— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 7, 2025
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video… pic.twitter.com/hxmov93i0t
Nayanima Basu
Opinion
