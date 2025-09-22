In a major boost to infrastructure in the National Capital Region, the Union government has approved a 30-km expressway that will directly connect Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar.

According to a report by News18, the road will be built parallel to the existing Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, following the Yamuna River’s course, and link Pushta Road with both the Noida-Greater Noida and Yamuna expressways.

The proposal was moved by Gautam Buddha Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and recently received backing from Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. During his visit to the Jewar airport site for the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation campaign, Gadkari assured that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would “seriously consider” the project and added there would be no shortage of funds.

Massive Investments Planned in NCR

Highlighting the government’s push for infrastructure development, Gadkari noted that projects worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore are currently underway in Delhi-NCR, with work valued at Rs 60,000 crore already completed. He added that an additional Rs 40,000–50,000 crore could be invested as part of the region’s long-term roadmap.

The Noida Authority had earlier given in-principle clearance to the idea of a riverside expressway in March 2025, describing it as essential to ease pressure on the overburdened Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary had tasked the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) with its execution, with costs to be shared by Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway authorities.

However, the Noida Authority subsequently pushed for the project to be handed over to NHAI to ensure execution efficiency and reliable funding. With the Centre’s intervention, that proposal now appears set to move forward, pending formal clearance from NHAI, as per News 18's report.

Relief for Traffic Congestion At 25-km Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

At present, the 25-km Noida-Greater Noida Expressway caters to nearly 5 lakh vehicles every day. Of this, about two lakh vehicles enter via the DND Flyway, while another one lakh come from Chilla Border and Kalindi Kunj. Additional traffic from core Noida sectors further adds to daily gridlocks, particularly during peak travel hours.

MP Mahesh Sharma said the new expressway would serve as a crucial bypass, allowing vehicles from Delhi to access Jewar Airport directly, bypassing congestion on the existing Noida Expressway. “To fully leverage Jewar Airport’s potential, building a direct and efficient road link is not just necessary, it’s urgent,” Sharma emphasised, as quoted by the report.

Authorities are also cautious about avoiding earlier mistakes. In 2014, about 11 km of the Yamuna Pushta Road was opened but quickly fell into disrepair within a year, developing potholes and raising safety concerns. Officials have said the new project will incorporate higher design standards and durability safeguards under NHAI supervision.

Jewar Airport Launch

The project arrives at a crucial moment, with the Noida International Airport gearing up for operations. Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ recently said that domestic and cargo flights are expected to begin from September 2025, while international services are likely to commence by November 2025.