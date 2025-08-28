Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert

According to initial reports, the three terrorists crossed into Bihar through Nepal. The Bihar Police Headquarters has released their photographs and other details.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Bihar Police Headquarters issued a high alert on Thursday following intelligence inputs that three terrorists linked to Pakistan-based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed have infiltrated the state. Senior officials and police units have been put on action mode to tighten security measures across the region.

Terrorists Entered Bihar Via Nepal

According to initial reports, the three suspects crossed into Bihar through Nepal. They have been identified as Hasnain Ali from Rawalpindi, Adil Hussain from Umerkot, and Mohd. Usman from Bahawalpur, all Pakistani nationals and believed to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The Bihar Police Headquarters has released their photographs and shared passport details with officers in border districts to aid in tracking them. With the state gearing up for Assembly elections, security agencies have been maintaining heightened vigilance, and this development has further intensified surveillance.

Reached Kathmandu in Mid-August

Sources revealed that the trio arrived in Kathmandu during the second week of August and reportedly entered Bihar last week. Intelligence inputs suggest they may be planning attacks in some part of the country.

Police have directed all district intelligence units to activate networks, collect information, and take necessary action against any suspects matching the descriptions.

The high alert comes at a politically sensitive time for Bihar, as the state is witnessing heightened activity with several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, scheduled to visit.

Input By : Aryan Anand
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Jaish-e-Mohammed Bihar News Bihar High Alert Bihar Jem Terrorists Jaish E Mohammed Terrorists Sketches
