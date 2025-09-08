3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep

Faridabad News: A couple and their teenage daughter died after an air conditioner compressor exploded in their house at Green Field Colony in Faridabad early Sunday morning, police said. Their pet dog also died in the incident.

The blast occurred around 3 am on the second floor of a rented four-storey accommodation while the family was asleep. The victims have been identified as Sachin Kapoor (49), his wife Rinku Kapoor (48), and their daughter Sujjain (13).

The couple’s elder son, Aryan Kapoor (24), survived after jumping from the balcony. He sustained fractures to his legs and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Visuals from the spot showed all the items kept in the house completely gutted in the blast.

#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana: Three members of a family died after a fire broke out in their house in Greenfield, Faridabad



Shalini, a resident of the area, says, "We are their neighbours. We came to know that due to a blast in the AC's compression, the smoke spread in the whole… pic.twitter.com/9ZGzk1Tr0H — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025

Faridabad Family Couldn't Escape As Door Was Locked

Police said the family tried to escape to the rooftop, but the door was locked, leading to suffocation. Smoke from the fire, which started in a split AC, engulfed the floor and trapped the family.

“We came to know that due to a blast in the AC compressor, smoke spread across the whole building. There were four people in the house, and three died,” said Shalini, a neighbour.

Police are investigating the cause of the blast.