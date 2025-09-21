3 Die Of Electrocution During Kabaddi Match In Chhattisgarh, 2 Critical

A kabaddi match in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district turned tragic on Saturday night after three people were electrocuted and as many others sustained severe burns when a spectator tent came into contact with a live high-tension power line.

According to police, the incident occurred in Ravaswahi village under Baderajpur block while the match was underway. A sudden storm swept across the area, causing an 11-kV power line to snap and touch the iron pole of the tent erected for spectators. The live wire instantly electrified the structure, sending shocks to those nearby.

Local villagers quickly rushed six injured individuals to a hospital in Vishrampuri. Doctors later declared three of them dead on arrival. Among the injured, two were reported to be in critical condition and were shifted to a more advanced medical facility for treatment.

pic.twitter.com/rJOhqv1DtD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 21, 2025

Police identified the deceased as Satish Netam, who was also a kabaddi player, along with Shyamlal Netam and Sunil Shori, both residents of nearby villages. All three had come to watch the game when the accident struck.

A probe was launched to determine lapses and assess safety measures at the event. “Further investigation into the incident is underway,” a police official said.