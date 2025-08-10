Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
3 Boys Missing From Shimla Boarding School, Had Gone To Visit Mall Road

3 Boys Missing From Shimla Boarding School, Had Gone To Visit Mall Road

According to initial information, the missing boys identified as Angad from Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), Hitendra from Mohali (Punjab), and Vidansh from Karnal (Haryana) are all 11 years old.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 01:56 PM (IST)

Three Class 6 students from Shimla’s prestigious Bishop Cotton School, one of Asia’s oldest boarding institutions, have gone missing under mysterious circumstances. The incident on Saturday has sparked panic among school authorities, parents, and the local community.

According to initial information, the missing boys identified as Angad from Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), Hitendra from Mohali (Punjab), and Vidansh from Karnal (Haryana) are all 11 years old. On Saturday afternoon, they left the school campus around 12:09 pm on an official outing pass to visit Mall Road. They were scheduled to return by 5 pm along with other students but failed to do so.

Kidnapping Case Registered

When the trio did not return, school authorities alerted New Shimla Police. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 137B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unknown persons for kidnapping. Police investigations revealed that the children were spotted later in different parts of the city, particularly on Mall Road, but have since disappeared without a trace.

Shimla Police have intensified searches at all possible locations, scanning CCTV footage and increasing vigilance at the city’s entry and exit points. Police teams have also coordinated with law enforcement agencies in neighbouring states.

The families of the missing students are deeply concerned and praying for their safe return. While police say the boys may have lost their way or wandered off, the possibility of abduction has not been ruled out.

Founded in 1859, Bishop Cotton School is known for educating children from across India and abroad. The disappearance of three students from such a reputed institution has raised serious safety concerns.

Input By : Prakram Chand
Published at : 10 Aug 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
HIMACHAL PRADESH Shimla Boarding School Bishop Cotton School Students Missing Shimla
