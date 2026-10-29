221 Kg 'Adulterated' Ghee Seized In Delhi, One Held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted an alleged adulterated desi ghee manufacturing unit in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar and apprehended a 22-year-old man, an official said on Thursday.

Police have recovered over 221 kg of suspected adulterated ghee from the premises.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Sameer, was apprehended during a raid conducted at a premises in Shiv Vihar on October 28, following a tip-off.

"Several ghee-making tools were also seized during the raid. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway," the officer said.

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