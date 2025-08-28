Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
2 UP Families Struck By Tragedy As Vaishno Devi Landslide Claims 5 Members' Lives, Toddler Among Dead

2 UP Families Struck By Tragedy As Vaishno Devi Landslide Claims 5 Members' Lives, Toddler Among Dead

A deadly Vaishno Devi landslide claimed lives, including two sisters from Meerut killed by lightning. A family from Agra also lost three members.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Meerut/Agra (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) A pilgrimage to the revered Vaishno Devi shrine has turned into a nightmare for several families after a deadly landslide claimed several lives.

A family from Mawana in Meerut was struck by tragedy when a sudden lightning strike killed two sisters. The deceased have been identified as Neera Verma and her sister Chandni.

The incident occurred around 3 pm on Tuesday on the pilgrimage route. Family members said Amit Verma (40), his wife Neera (35), their daughter Vidhi (10) and his sister-in-law Chandni had all left on Monday to visit Vaishno Devi. During the journey, a lightning bolt struck, killing Neera and Chandni.

Amit Verma and his daughter, Vidhi, managed to escape unharmed.

The family is in a state of shock following the incident. According to Amit Verma's father, Ashok Verma, Neera's body was brought back to Mawana on Thursday, plunging the entire Mohalla Tihai neighbourhood into mourning.

Amit Verma runs a jewellery shop, while his father owns a 'chaat' stall.

Meanwhile, Chandni's body was also brought back to her village in Khekra, where her last rites were performed in a sombre atmosphere. A large number of local residents and relatives are visiting the bereaved families to offer their condolences.

A family of a shoemaker, Deepak Kumar, from Kumharpara, Agra, also fell victim to the calamity. Deepak's mother, Sunita Devi (50), his 11-month-old daughter Sejal and his sister-in-law Bhavna (11) were killed.

The family of nine had travelled to Jammu on August 24 to perform their daughter's 'mundan' ceremony. According to Deepak's brother-in-law, Pramod Kumar, all surviving relatives are currently at home, waiting for the return of the bodies of the dead and those who have suffered injuries.

Those who went on the pilgrimage with Deepak were his wife Mona, his two daughters Angel and Sejal, his father Arjun Singh, his mother Sunita Devi, his sister Jasmin, his brother-in-law Mohit and his sister-in-law Bhavna.

The death toll in the Vaishno Devi landslide went up to 32 on Wednesday, a day after the disaster struck the route to the hilltop shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the landslide that occurred along the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route. He announced Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance for the next of kin of all deceased pilgrims from UP, an official statement said.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure that the mortal remains of the victims are transported back to their native places in UP as soon as possible.

 

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Vaishno Devi Agra UTTAR PRADESH Vaishno Devi Landslide
