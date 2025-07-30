2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch

Two terrorists were killed after a fresh encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. This comes days after three terrorists linked to the Pahalgam terror attack were killed under Operation Mahadev.

The operation, dubbed "Operation Shivshakti", was launched based on joint intelligence inputs from Army and J&K Police, officials said.

"In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the Indian Army eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs,” the Army’s White Knight Corps, headquartered in Nagrota, posted on X.

Three weapons were recovered from the slain terrorists. Security forces have cordoned the area, and the operation is still in progress.

Bid Follows Killing Of Lashkar Commander Suleman Shah

This infiltration attempt comes just two days after the Army neutralised the three Pakistani terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, during Operation Mahadev in the Dachigam forests of Srinagar.

Those killed included Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Suleman Shah, and his associates Abu Hamza and Jibran Bhai, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who briefed Parliament on Tuesday. The three were directly involved in the massacre of 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local.

“Eyewitness accounts and technical surveillance confirmed their role in the Pahalgam attack. We ensured they were brought to justice,” the Home Minister said.

Following the outrage over the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the Armed Forces a free hand. In a swift and coordinated response, targeted strikes were carried out at nine terror hubs deep inside Pakistan, including Muridke, Bahawalpur, and areas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In retaliation, Pakistan launched mortar shelling on civilian areas in Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla, and Kupwara. However, India responded forcefully, damaging 11 Pakistani defence bases, sources said.

Even as Pakistan pushed for a ceasefire, India refused to suspend Operation Sindoor, which aims to dismantle the broader terror ecosystem.