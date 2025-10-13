2 Lakh Fake Cigarettes Seized Ahead Of Festivals In Delhi, 4 Arrested

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a racket involved in the distribution of counterfeit cigarettes, seizing over 2.4 lakh sticks and arresting four men from different parts of the city.

Those arrested have been identified as Parveen Singh (32), Puneet Gupta (35), Pawan Gupta (29) and Dilip Yadav (21), officials said on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh, the operation was carried out on October 9 in West Delhi’s Nilothi Extension area. During the raid, police intercepted a tempo carrying 14 cartons — around 1.6 lakh counterfeit cigarettes. The two men inside, Pawan Gupta and Dilip Yadav, were immediately detained.

A representative from ITC Limited later confirmed that the cigarettes were fake, the officer said.

Following their interrogation, two more suspects, Parveen Singh and Puneet Gupta, were arrested from the Chander Vihar Chowk area. Another vehicle with eight cartons (80,000 sticks) of fake cigarettes was seized from them.

In total, 2.4 lakh counterfeit cigarettes were recovered during the operation.

Police said the gang was part of a wider network that smuggled fake tobacco products into Delhi, broke down large consignments, and supplied them to street vendors and small retailers in busy markets and near metro stations.

While Parveen Singh managed local distribution, Puneet Gupta coordinated sales and deliveries. Pawan Gupta handled logistics in Nilothi and nearby areas, and Dilip Yadav, the youngest, worked as a runner and warehouse assistant.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Copyright Act, and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the fake cigarettes and identify other members of the syndicate, police said.