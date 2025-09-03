Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities2 Killed In Mine Collapse In Rajasthan As Rain Pounds State

2 Killed In Mine Collapse In Rajasthan As Rain Pounds State

A landslide at Krishna Mines in Rajasthan's Sikar district killed two workers and critically injured one. The incident comes amid heavy rain in the state.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major accident occurred on Tuesday evening in Rajasthan’s Sikar district when a landslide inside a mine in Patan, Neem Ka Thana, claimed two lives and left one worker seriously injured.

The incident took place at Krishna Mines in Dokan village, where six workers were on duty, reported NDTV. Suddenly, a large portion of the hill collapsed, burying an excavator, a dumper, and three workers under the debris.

Among them, Laxman Singh Rajput from Neem Ka Thana and Surendra Harijan from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, lost their lives. Nitish Yadav from Bihar was critically injured and is currently undergoing treatment at Neem Ka Thana hospital.

12-Hour Rescue Operation

Police, administrative officials, and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information. While the injured Nitish and deceased Laxman were recovered early, Surendra, who was operating the excavator, remained trapped under heavy rocks. After nearly 12 hours of continuous efforts, he was finally pulled out around midnight, but he had already died.

Locals Allege Negligence

The tragedy has sparked anger among villagers, who accused mine operators of ignoring safety despite continuous rainfall in recent days. Residents claimed the mine, which is nearly 200 feet deep, has long posed a landslide risk. They alleged operators continued work despite warnings and past minor landslides, leading to Tuesday's fatal collapse.

Officials have assured a probe into the incident. Police have sent both bodies for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.

Heavy rain caused severe waterlogging in Sikar city and surrounding areas this afternoon, turning roads into rivers and flooding shops. Residents faced major difficulties, blaming the municipal and district authorities for failing to manage drainage despite prior assurances. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for multiple districts, warning of continued adverse weather conditions.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Rajasthan Rain #Rajasthan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
India
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
Business
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
Advertisement

Videos

Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget