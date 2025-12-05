2 Dead, Several Injured As Govt Bus Collides With Truck In Maharashtra's Yavatmal

At least two people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided with a goods truck in Maharashtra's Yavatmal.

The incident took place on the Chandrapur–Yavatmal Road near Jalka Phata in Maregaon taluka of Yavatmal.

VIDEO | Yavatmal, Maharashtra: A collision between a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a goods truck on the Chandrapur–Yavatmal Road resulted in the deaths of two passengers and injuries to several others. More details awaited.



(Full video available… pic.twitter.com/6oDGG5ut3g — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2025

The bus was travelling from Chandrapur-Wani towards Yavatmal when it was hit by a truck going from Karanji towards Wani. The impact was so severe that the driver's seat of the bus was completely crushed, resulting in the killing two passengers on the spot.

The injured in the accident were sent to Yavatmal and Pandharkawada for treatment. The names of the deceased in the accident have not been known yet. Further details are awaited.