2 Dead, Several Injured As Govt Bus Collides With Truck In Maharashtra's Yavatmal

The incident took place on the Chandrapur–Yavatmal Road near Jalka Phata in Maregaon taluka of Yavatmal when a truck collided with the state transport bus.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 07:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least two people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided with a goods truck in Maharashtra's Yavatmal. 

The incident took place on the Chandrapur–Yavatmal Road near Jalka Phata in Maregaon taluka of Yavatmal. 

The bus was travelling from Chandrapur-Wani towards Yavatmal when it was hit by a truck going from Karanji towards Wani. The impact was so severe that the driver's seat of the bus was completely crushed, resulting in the killing two passengers on the spot.  

The injured in the accident were sent to Yavatmal and Pandharkawada for treatment. The names of the deceased in the accident have not been known yet. Further details are awaited.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 07:04 AM (IST)
MSRTC Yavatmal Maharashtra MAHARASHTRA NEWS
