2.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes National Capital; Epicentre In North Delhi

A mild earthquake of 2.8 magnitude struck Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning, triggering brief panic among residents.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at 8:44 am and measured 2.8 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was located in North Delhi, the agency said.

"EQ of M: 2.8, On: 19/01/2026 08:44:16 IST, Lat: 28.86 N, Long: 77.06 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: North Delhi, Delhi," the NCS stated.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of approximately five kilometres, which explains why the tremors were felt despite the low magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage, officials added.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district early on Tuesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 7:25 am (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres. NCS data placed the epicentre at latitude 29.93 degrees north and longitude 80.07 degrees east.

The seismic activity was confirmed by the NCS through a post on X, which listed Bageshwar as the affected location. "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 13/01/2026 07:25:06 IST, Lat: 29.93 N, Long: 80.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bageshwar, Uttarakhand, " according to the post on X.

Earlier on Monday, a separate low-intensity earthquake was reported in Manipur. The NCS said a magnitude 3.0 quake hit Thoubal district at 4:20 am (IST) on January 12. The tremor originated at a depth of 45 kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 24.49 degrees north and longitude 94.02 degrees east.

"EQ of M: 3.0, On: 12/01/2026 04:20:49 IST, Lat: 24.49 N, Long: 94.02 E, Depth: 45 km, Location: Thoubal, Manipur.", according to the post added on X.