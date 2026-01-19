Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities2.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes National Capital; Epicentre In North Delhi

2.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes National Capital; Epicentre In North Delhi

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at 8:44 am and measured 2.8 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was located in North Delhi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 10:12 AM (IST)

A mild earthquake of 2.8 magnitude struck Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning, triggering brief panic among residents.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at 8:44 am and measured 2.8 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was located in North Delhi, the agency said.

"EQ of M: 2.8, On: 19/01/2026 08:44:16 IST, Lat: 28.86 N, Long: 77.06 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: North Delhi, Delhi," the NCS stated.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of approximately five kilometres, which explains why the tremors were felt despite the low magnitude. 

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage, officials added.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district early on Tuesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 7:25 am (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres. NCS data placed the epicentre at latitude 29.93 degrees north and longitude 80.07 degrees east.

The seismic activity was confirmed by the NCS through a post on X, which listed Bageshwar as the affected location. "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 13/01/2026 07:25:06 IST, Lat: 29.93 N, Long: 80.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bageshwar, Uttarakhand, " according to the post on X.

Earlier on Monday, a separate low-intensity earthquake was reported in Manipur. The NCS said a magnitude 3.0 quake hit Thoubal district at 4:20 am (IST) on January 12. The tremor originated at a depth of 45 kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 24.49 degrees north and longitude 94.02 degrees east. 

"EQ of M: 3.0, On: 12/01/2026 04:20:49 IST, Lat: 24.49 N, Long: 94.02 E, Depth: 45 km, Location: Thoubal, Manipur.", according to the post added on X.

Related Video

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Earthquake DELHI DELHI-NCR
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership
Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership
World
21 Killed As High Speed Trains Derail In Southern Spain, Toll Expected To Rise
21 Killed As High Speed Trains Derail In Southern Spain, Toll Expected To Rise
News
US Invites India To Join Proposed ‘Gaza Peace Board’ For Post-War Governance
US Invites India To Join Proposed ‘Gaza Peace Board’ For Post-War Governance
India
8 Security Personnel Injured In J&K’s Kishtwar Encounter, Atleast 3 JeM Terrorists Trapped
8 Security Personnel Injured In J&K’s Kishtwar Encounter, Atleast 3 JeM Terrorists Trapped
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget