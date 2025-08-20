18-Year-Old Student Sets Ex-Teacher On Fire Over One-Sided Affection

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities18-Year-Old Student Sets Ex-Teacher On Fire Over One-Sided Affection

An 18-year-old student in Madhya Pradesh set his former teacher on fire over a personal grudge. She sustained burn injuries and is recovering in hospital. Police have launched an investigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
In Madhya Pradesh, an 18-year-old student set his former teacher on fire at her home after holding a personal grudge. She was injured but is now receiving treatment in hospital. Police identified the accused as Suryansh Kochar, a former student of Excellence School (Utkrisht Vidyalaya) in the Kotwali police station area.

According to officials, the shocking attack took place around 3:30 PM when Suryansh arrived at the teacher’s residence carrying a bottle of petrol. Without warning, he doused the 26-year-old teacher in fuel and set her on fire before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained 10–15% burn injuries and was rushed to the district hospital, where she is receiving treatment. Doctors have assured that while the burns are serious, they are not life-threatening.

The Troubled Relationship

Investigators revealed that Suryansh and the teacher had known each other for more than two years. Police believe the teenager had developed a one-sided attachment toward her. He was expelled from Excellence School two years ago and had since enrolled elsewhere.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Manoj Gupta said the attack appeared to be motivated by revenge. The teacher had earlier reported Suryansh for making an objectionable remark about her attire during the school’s Independence Day program.

“This is a case of one-sided affection and personal vendetta,” SDOP Gupta explained. “The accused was angered after the teacher filed a complaint regarding his inappropriate comment. He then planned and carried out this brutal act.”

Legal Action Underway

Police have booked Suryansh under Section 124A and other relevant provisions of the IPC. Further action will be taken once the teacher is stable enough to give her complete statement, officials added.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Narsinghpur Madhya Pradesh School Violence Burn Injuries Student Attacks Teacher Teacher Set On Fire Suryansh Kochar Petrol Attack One-sided Affection Teacher Safety Personal Grudge
