HomeCities170 Sheep Mysteriously Die In Lucknow, CM Yogi Orders Probe

170 Sheep Mysteriously Die In Lucknow, CM Yogi Orders Probe

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the death of the sheep and has ordered a probe.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 08:46 AM (IST)

Lucknow: Around 170 sheep died under mysterious circumstances near the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, prompting police to send samples for testing to determine the cause of death, as authorities assess whether disease, poisoning or negligence may be involved.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the death of the sheep and has ordered a probe.

In an application submitted to Madiaon police station, Charu Khare, founder of Aasra The Helping Hands Trust (NGO) said around 170 sheep have suddenly died in the area around the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal days after an event was held here.

Prima facie, it is not clear whether these sheep died after consuming waste material or some unknown person had allegedly given poison to them, Khare told PTI.

Demanding a thorough probe, she said that the post-mortem examination of the dead sheep must be conducted to ascertain the reasons leading to the mysterious death of the sheep.

"If any laxity is found or there is a confirmation of poison being given, then strict action should be taken against the accused. Our organisation will extend all possible help in the probe," Khare said.

She also said that the incident is "very serious" and "sensitive", and the possibility of cruelty towards animals and laxity cannot be ruled out.

Madiaon SHO Shivanand Mishra told PTI that samples have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Taking cognisance of the death of the sheep, Adityanath has ordered a probe, the UP government said in a statement.

A compensation of Rs 10,000 per sheep has also been announced, it said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 08:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP YOGI ADITYANATH Sheep Death UP
