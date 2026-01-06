Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
17-Year-Old Beaten To Death Over Instagram Post In Delhi, Six Juveniles Held

17-Year-Old Beaten To Death Over Instagram Post In Delhi, Six Juveniles Held

During the investigation, police found that the victim was knocked to the ground and beaten with fists and kicks, resulting in serious injuries across his body.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 01:41 PM (IST)

A shocking incident has come to light from Trilokpuri in Delhi, where a 17-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly beaten to death by his minor friends. Police have taken all six juveniles accused into custody in connection with the case.

The deceased, a Class 11 student and a resident of Indra Camp, was allegedly attacked on the evening of Monday following a dispute linked to a social media post. According to the police, the accused cornered him and assaulted him brutally.

Dispute triggered By Instagram Comment

Police sources said the incident stemmed from a comment made by the victim on one of the accused’s Instagram profiles. The student had allegedly commented, "Tu toh mera chhota bhai hai” (You are like my younger brother), which reportedly angered the accused. Enraged by the remark, the accused, along with five others, allegedly assaulted the student so severely that he later succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, police found that the victim was knocked to the ground and beaten with fists and kicks, resulting in serious injuries across his body. He was first taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital due to his critical condition. The teenager died during treatment on the morning of Tuesday.

Police also said that a bystander who attempted to intervene was allegedly assaulted by the accused.

FIR Registered, All Six Juveniles Detained

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s family, police registered an FIR in the case. Crime and forensic teams visited the spot and carried out a detailed examination. Authorities said they are awaiting the post-mortem report, and further investigation is underway.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Crime Delhi Student Killed Instagram Fight
