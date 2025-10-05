1,600 Kg Firecrackers Seized In Multiple Raids Ahead Of Diwali In Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police seized about 1,600 kg of banned firecrackers and arrested six men in multiple operations across the national capital ahead of Diwali this month, an official said on Sunday.

The crackdown conducted by the crime branch of the Delhi police in Dwarka, Rohini, Uttam Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Mukundpur and Shahdara, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar said.

The operations were carried out in line with the recent Supreme Court's directions to curb the storage and sale of firecrackers to tackle air pollution and ensure public safety, he said. Delhi's air quality worsens from October onwards and last all through the winter.

The DCP said six men were arrested in the raids and 1,645 kg of fireworks and a pickup truck were impounded.

In the first operation, a team unearthed a stockpile of over 916 kg of banned fireworks during coordinated raids in Dwarka, Rohini and Uttam Nagar, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team arrested Akash Gupta (24), a grocery shop owner, after 13 cartons and a sack of assorted banned fireworks were recovered from his house," the DCP said.

During interrogation, Gupta allegedly revealed that he had procured the fireworks from a pickup driver, Chander Kant (36), who was later caught in Rohini with another 400 kg of illegal firecrackers in his vehicle.

Based on Chander Kant's disclosure, police raided the house of another man, Rishi Raj (37), in Uttam Nagar, recovering an additional 182 kg of banned fireworks, the officer said.

In another operation, a team arrested Rahul Sagar (34), a resident of Shastri Nagar, and seized 412 kg of illegal firecrackers from his residence.

Police said Sagar has four previous criminal cases, including those related to attempt to culpable homicide, hurt and violation of the Delhi Excise Act, he said.

Another raid was carried out in Mukundpur, Bhalaswa Dairy area where Sonu (30) was arrested and 311 kg of banned firecrackers concealed in a residential building disguised as an LED bulb manufacturing unit was recovered, the officer said.

A team also caught Vishal Sharma (34) selling banned fireworks in the Ashok Nagar Market of Shahdara and recovered 106 kg of illegal stock from his possession.

