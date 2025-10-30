Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped And Gang Raped In Moving Car In Faridabad

15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped And Gang Raped In Moving Car In Faridabad

A 15-year-old girl in Faridabad was kidnapped and raped in a moving car by four men before being abandoned near her home. Police have launched a probe.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A horrific case has emerged from Faridabad, where a 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four unidentified men in a moving car, police said on Tuesday. The teenager, a Class 8 student, was held captive for nearly nine hours before being abandoned near her home in the early hours of October 27.

How The Incident Unfolded

According to police, the ordeal began when the girl went missing on the evening of October 26. Her elder sister told investigators that the minor had gone to the Sector 18 market around 7 pm but failed to return home. After hours of frantic searching, the family grew increasingly worried and suspected she had been abducted.

At around 4:30 am the following morning, the girl suddenly reappeared. Weak and traumatised, she told her family that four men had forcibly taken her in a car the previous night. According to her account, the accused drove her to a secluded location, where they drugged and sexually assaulted her before fleeing and leaving her near her residence.

"She came home around 4:30 in the morning and said she had been kidnapped and raped by four youths who took her in a car," her sister stated in the police complaint.

Police Action And Ongoing Investigation

Following the complaint, officers at the Faridabad Old Police Station registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Station House Officer Vishnu Mittar confirmed that the survivor is not yet in a condition to record a formal statement. “We are analysing CCTV footage from the Sector 18 market and nearby areas. A special team has been formed to identify and track down the suspects. Arrests will be made soon,” Mittar said.

Police sources indicated that several leads are being pursued, and forensic teams are assisting in gathering evidence. 

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
POCSO Act Sexual Assault Case Faridabad Rape Case Minor Kidnapped Faridabad
