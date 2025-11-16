Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities15 Feared Trapped as Stone Mine Collapses in UP's Sonbhadra; Rescue Ops Underway, 1 Body Recovered

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 08:05 AM (IST)
Around 15 people are feared trapped after a stone mine collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Saturday night. Authorities confirmed that one body has been recovered so far.

The exact number of people trapped remains unknown. However, UP Minister Sanjeev Kumar Gond, who visited the site in Billi Markundi village in Sonbhadra, said "around a dozen labourers" may be under the debris.

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at the site, carrying out search operations through the night.

Following the collapse, District Magistrate B N Singh said a wall inside Krishna Mines quarry suddenly caved in, trapping the workers there.

"We have received information that some people are feared trapped under the debris of a collapsed wall in a stone quarry. We are present at the spot, and a rescue operation is underway. NDRF and SDRF teams are on their way… An investigation will be conducted to determine the reason behind this," he said. 

Visuals from today morning showed heavy presence of police personnel and district administration officials at the spot as efforts are underway to clear the debris and trace those still missing.

UP Minister of State for Social Welfare Gond, who is also the local MLA, visited the spot with district officials. Citing information provided by those present at the site, he said "around a dozen labourers" may be trapped under the debris.

"The circumstances under which the mine was operating will be investigated. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," the minister said. "We stand with the families of the victims," he said.

Gond also said that ex-gratia compensation would be provided to people affected in the mine collapse incident.

 

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 07:53 AM (IST)
