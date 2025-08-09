1 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Kosmos Hospital In Delhi's Anand Vihar, 11 Rescued: Video

At least one person was killed after a massive fire broke out at Delhi's Kosmos Specialist Hospital in Shahdara's Anand Vihar area on Saturday.

According to news agency ANI, eight patients were rescued and shifted to the nearby Pushpanjali Hospital. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

#WATCH | Delhi | Fire broke out at the Kosmos hospital, Vikas Marg, at around 12.20 pm. One person died in the incident. Eight patients were shifted to the nearby Pushpanjali Hospital. A case u/s 287/106(1) BNS (285/304A IPC) is being registered: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/Ks7nLmCcnd — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

The fire broke out at around 12:20 PM, following which four to five teams reached the spot to douse the flames at the hospital. The fire initially erupted in the server room on the ground floor at Kosmos Hospital.

"The control room of Delhi Fire Service received information around 12.20 pm that a fire broke out at the Kosmos hospital. Four to five teams reached the spot and the fire initially broke out in the server room on the ground floor...11 people have been rescued and one person died," Fire Officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal said.