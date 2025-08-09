1 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Kosmos Hospital In Delhi's Anand Vihar, 11 Rescued: Video

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities1 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Kosmos Hospital In Delhi's Anand Vihar, 11 Rescued: Video

A fire at Delhi's Kosmos Hospital on Saturday killed one person. The fire started in the server room at around 12:20 PM. Eleven people were rescued and eight patients were transferred to Pushpanjali Hospital.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 04:13 PM (IST)

At least one person was killed after a massive fire broke out at Delhi's Kosmos Specialist Hospital in Shahdara's Anand Vihar area on Saturday.

According to news agency ANI, eight patients were rescued and shifted to the nearby Pushpanjali Hospital. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

The fire broke out at around 12:20 PM, following which four to five teams reached the spot to douse the flames at the hospital. The fire initially erupted in the server room on the ground floor at Kosmos Hospital.

"The control room of Delhi Fire Service received information around 12.20 pm that a fire broke out at the Kosmos hospital. Four to five teams reached the spot and the fire initially broke out in the server room on the ground floor...11 people have been rescued and one person died," Fire Officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal said.

 

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
Anand Vihar DELHI DELHI NEWS
