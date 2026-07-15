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English NewsBusinessQuote Of The Day | Warren Buffett's Timeless Advice On Achieving Extraordinary Success

Quote Of The Day | Warren Buffett's Timeless Advice On Achieving Extraordinary Success

Wednesday Wisdom Quote Of The Day | Warren Buffett's timeless quote reveals why saying "no" is one of the most valuable habits for success.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • It enables meaningful progress towards important long-term goals.

Warren Buffett is one of the world's most successful investors and business leaders. As the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, he has built a reputation not only for his remarkable investment strategies but also for his practical wisdom on success, productivity, and decision-making. Buffett's advice often focuses on discipline, patience, and making thoughtful choices principles that have inspired entrepreneurs, professionals, and students across the globe.

Quote And Its Meaning

"The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything." - Warren Buffett

At first glance, this quote may seem surprising. Many people believe success comes from saying "yes" to every opportunity that comes their way. However, Warren Buffett offers a different perspective. He suggests that true success is built on focus rather than constant activity. Successful people understand that time and energy are limited. By saying "no" to distractions, unnecessary commitments, and opportunities that don't align with their goals, they create space for the work that truly matters. Instead of trying to do everything, they concentrate on doing a few important things exceptionally well.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day: Will Smith Shares A Bold Success Mantra On Focus And Determination

The quote also highlights the importance of priorities. Every "yes" is a commitment that takes away time from something else. Learning to decline tasks that don't add value allows individuals to protect their time, improve productivity, and make meaningful progress. Ultimately, Buffett's message reminds us that success isn't about being busy it's about being intentional. The ability to say "no" is often what creates the freedom to say "yes" to the opportunities that genuinely matter.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Albert Einstein's Powerful Reminder to Never Stop Moving

When And Where Was It Said?

Warren Buffett has shared this idea on several occasions while discussing productivity, leadership, and time management. The quote is widely associated with his conversations about the importance of focus and was popularised through interviews and discussions on decision-making. Buffett has often emphasised that protecting one's time is among the most valuable habits of highly successful people. His philosophy continues to inspire business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals to avoid unnecessary distractions and concentrate on long-term goals instead of chasing every opportunity.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Warren Buffett share his philosophy on saying

Warren Buffett has shared this idea on various occasions when discussing productivity, leadership, and time management. It was popularized through interviews and discussions on decision-making.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Warren Buffett Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Wednesday Wisdom Quote
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