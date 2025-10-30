Federal Reserve Delivers Second Rate Cut Of 2025 As US Government Shutdown Stalls Key Data

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday trimmed its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point, lowering the target range to between 3.75 per cent and 4 per cent.

The move, approved by a 10-2 vote, marks the central bank's second rate cut this year as policymakers navigate an unusual challenge, steering the economy with limited visibility, thanks to a prolonged federal government shutdown.

The ongoing government funding lapse, now in its fifth week, has halted the release of vital economic data from key agencies such as the Bureau of Labour Statistics, reported IANS.

That means no fresh numbers on jobs, inflation, or consumer spending, data that typically guide the Fed's decisions. With those metrics missing, the central bank is operating with what Chair Jerome Powell has called a "partial view" of the economy.

The latest reduction brings borrowing costs below 4 per cent for the first time since late 2022, reflecting the Fed’s growing concern over the uncertain outlook. Policymakers cited the lack of reliable information as a significant factor in their decision to ease monetary policy.

Balancing Growth and Inflation

Before the shutdown began, the economy had shown encouraging signs, including steady job gains and cooling inflation after last year's record highs. Yet the absence of official updates has clouded the picture. To fill the gap, the Fed has turned to private-sector surveys and financial market indicators to track economic momentum and sentiment.

Economists say this reliance on alternative data sources adds complexity to an already delicate balancing act.

A Measured but Bold Step

This week’s rate decision follows another quarter-point cut in July, part of the Fed’s broader effort to sustain economic growth amid global uncertainty and financial market jitters. Since 2022, the central bank has raised interest rates several times to curb surging prices, but the latest actions suggest a gradual shift toward supporting growth as inflation pressures ease.

Investors have been watching closely for signs of how the Fed plans to navigate this new phase.