Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street In Green, Sensex Tests 84K, Nifty Gains Over 140 Points

Dalal Street In Green, Sensex Tests 84K, Nifty Gains Over 140 Points

Major Asian indices were in the red on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI all trading lower in early session activity.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed significant gains on Thursday as the Sensex closed trade above 84,800 or over 420 points higher and the Nifty tested 25,900 or 140 points higher at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Tata Steel, Eternal, Kotak Bank, Ultra Cement and Maruti. Meanwhile, the laggards included ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, ICICI Bank and PowerGrid. 

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.01 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom jumped 1.92 per cent and  the Nifty Media fell 0.09 per cent.

During the opening session at 9:15 AM, markets opened almost flat as the Sensex opened at 84,392.35 or over 1 point higher and the Nifty gained 20 points starting trade above 25,700. 

Asian Markets Trade Lower

Major Asian indices were in the red on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI all trading lower in early session activity. The weak sentiment across regional markets reflected cautious investor mood following key global monetary developments.

Wall Street Ends Higher After Fed Rate Cut

US markets closed higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve trimmed the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, bringing it to a range of 3.5–3.75 per cent at its December meeting. Despite the cut, policymakers kept their longer-term projections unchanged from September, signalling only one 25-basis-point reduction in 2026.

Institutional Flows Remain Mixed

On the domestic front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to offload holdings, emerging as net sellers of equities worth Rs 1,651.06 crore on Wednesday. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) supported the market, purchasing shares worth Rs 3,752.31 crore, exchange data showed.

Crude Prices Steady

In commodities, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was marginally higher, rising 0.03 per cent to USD 62.23 per barrel.

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 11 Dec 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Closing Bell Nifty US Fed Rate Cut
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
Cities
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
News
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget