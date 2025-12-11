Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE: 22K & 24K Gold Price In India Today (Dec 11) Per Gram

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 11) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices declined marginally in early trade on Thursday, with investors maintaining a cautious stance after the US Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate. The modest uptick in rates across major Indian cities, including Delhi, mirrors the subdued sentiment in global markets as traders refrained from taking bold positions ahead of the central bank’s policy move.

The Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 25 basis points. This decision comes at a time when the US labour market is beginning to soften even as inflation stays above the central bank’s 2 per cent target. The latest data showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, rising 0.3 per cent in September, the same pace recorded in August. On an annual basis, the index increased 2.8 per cent, slightly higher than the 2.7 per cent rise logged in the previous month.

Traders noted that gold rates in India inched up, with gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest marginal rise.

Labour data continues to present a mixed picture. US private payrolls saw their steepest decline in over two and a half years, with a drop of 32,000 jobs in November. In contrast, initial unemployment claims fell to 1,91,000 for the week ending November 29 — a three-year low and well below expectations of 2,20,000.

While hopes of monetary easing typically lend support to gold prices, gains are being tempered by stronger US bond yields. The 10-year Treasury yield hit a two-and-a-half-month high on Monday, adding downward pressure on bullion.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 10 

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,035 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,950 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,146 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,050 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,020 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,935 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,020 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,935 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,020 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,935 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,020 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,935 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 11,950 13,035
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,050 13,146
Gold Rate in Bangalore 11,935 13,020
Gold Rate in Mumbai 11,935 13,020
Gold Rate in Pune 11,935 13,020
Gold Rate in Kolkata 11,935 13,020
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 11,945 13,031
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 11,950 13,036
Gold Rate in Indore 11,950 13,036
Gold Rate in Lucknow 11,960 13,046
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,030 13,124
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 11,945 13,031
Gold Rate in Mysore 11,945 13,031
Gold Rate in Kanpur 11,960 13,046
Gold Rate in Salem 12,030 13,124
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 11,945 13,031
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 11,945 13,031
Gold Rate in Patna 11,950 13,036
Published at : 11 Dec 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
