Silver prices in India held firm on Tuesday even as gold edged lower, with investors responding cautiously to mixed global signals and fresh US economic data.

The divergent movement between the two major precious metals highlights a market grappling with uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and evolving expectations around the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decisions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped slightly, dropping by Rs 63, or 11.8 per cent, to Rs 1,36,000 per 10 grams for December delivery. The session was marked by volatility, with prices rebounding from early declines but failing to maintain upward traction.

Silver showed comparatively stronger momentum. March 2026 silver futures rose by Rs 523, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 1,82,769 per kilogram, with a turnover of 13,807 lots.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President of Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, said gold experienced sharp intraday fluctuations and struggled to sustain gains amid ongoing global uncertainty.

Global Cues: Soft US Data and Strong Silver Rally

In the international market, Comex gold futures for February delivery were trading unchanged at USD 4,244.2 per ounce. Silver futures for the March 2026 contract slipped 0.54 per cent to USD 58.73 per ounce, remaining close to the all-time high of USD 59.65 per ounce recorded on December 3.

Kalantri said precious metals continued moving toward new highs as traders assessed fresh US economic data. The ADP non-farm employment report posted a sharper-than-expected decline, prompting speculation that the Federal Reserve may need to take a more accommodative stance.

The softer data pushed the US dollar index below 99, offering additional support to bullion.

“As economic uncertainty deepens, investors continue to lean on gold's safe-haven strength,” Kalantri said.

Volatility May Continue

Analysts noted that bullion prices are benefiting from a weaker dollar and elevated risk aversion. However, they cautioned that volatility is likely to persist as traders track upcoming economic data releases, central bank signals and global developments.

With gold struggling to maintain upward momentum and silver displaying stronger traction, investors are navigating a sensitive market shaped by macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 11

Silver Rate In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stand at Rs 201 per gram and Rs 2,01,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stand at Rs 209 per gram and Rs 2,09,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current silver rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 201 per gram and Rs 2,01,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Mumbai Today

The current silver rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 201 per gram and Rs 2,01,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Pune Today

The current silver rates in Pune stand at Rs 201 per gram and Rs 2,01,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Kolkata Today

The current silver rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 201 per gram and Rs 2,01,000 per kg.