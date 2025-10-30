Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Three Indian companies have reportedly become the first to receive official approval to import rare earth magnets from China. The firms, Continental India, Hitachi, and Jay Ushin, have received the green light from the Indian government, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. The move is expected to ease supply pressures on sectors such as automotive, electronics, and renewable energy, which depend heavily on these specialised materials.

A Critical Win for Indian Manufacturers

Rare earth magnets are essential for modern technologies, powering everything from electric vehicles and smartphones to wind turbines and defence systems. However, China’s near-total dominance of the industry, accounting for roughly 90 per cent of global production and processing, has long made these minerals a point of geopolitical tension, particularly between Beijing and Washington.

The new licences represent a calculated step for India, which has been facing supply bottlenecks amid China’s increasingly stringent export controls. However, these approvals come with restrictions: the imported materials cannot be exported to the United States or used for defence-related purposes. While the finer details of India’s import conditions remain undisclosed, reports indicate that this move will help ease production challenges for manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, which rely on these companies for critical components.

Global Trade Tensions and a Temporary Truce

The US-China trade war, which has defined much of the past decade’s economic turbulence, appears to have reached a temporary pause. US President Donald Trump’s decision to scale tariffs back to 47 per cent signals an easing of hostilities, though not a full reconciliation.

At the core of this truce is a one-year agreement allowing China to continue exporting rare earth minerals to the rest of the world. While Trump has indicated that the deal could be extended, Beijing has yet to issue formal details.

The US Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, confirmed that China would not proceed with its proposed export restrictions on rare earths, though he declined to clarify whether existing controls would also be lifted. This temporary détente offers some respite to industries worldwide that have been caught in the crossfire of tariff hikes and trade restrictions.

India’s Push for Self-Reliance

India has been accelerating efforts to establish its own rare earth magnet production ecosystem in a bid to reduce reliance on China. Despite holding the world’s third-largest reserves of rare earth minerals, the country continues to face a major hurdle - a lack of advanced domestic processing technology. The refining of these minerals is a complex and capital-intensive process that China has perfected over decades, leaving other nations struggling to match its efficiency.

Much of the specialised machinery and purification equipment required to extract and refine rare earths still originates from China, creating a paradox for countries like India that aim for self-reliance while remaining dependent on their biggest rival for critical tools. Beijing’s recent curbs on the export of magnet-making technology and processing equipment have only deepened these challenges.

Industry observers view India’s decision to grant select import licences as a pragmatic move rather than a long-term fix. By permitting a limited inflow of rare earth magnets from China, India gains short-term relief for its manufacturing sector while continuing to build its own production capacity.