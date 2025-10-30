Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Fall Post Fed Rate Cut, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,060 in Delhi, Rs 11,045 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,050 in Ahmedabad.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, continues to rely heavily on imports to meet its vast demand for the precious metal. Although recycling initiatives have expanded in recent years, recycled gold still makes up only a small share of the total supply, highlighting the country’s ongoing dependence on overseas inflows.

Since gold is traded internationally in US dollars, movements in the rupee’s exchange rate have a direct impact on local prices. A weaker rupee raises import costs, pushing up retail prices for buyers, while a stronger currency tends to ease those pressures.

Globally, gold prices are influenced by a mix of factors, including shifts in bond yields, monetary policy decisions, and changes in investor sentiment. The metal’s long-standing reputation as a safe-haven asset means it continues to attract demand during periods of market volatility, inflation, or geopolitical uncertainty, reinforcing its status as both a hedge against risk and a trusted store of value.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,064 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,060 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,109 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,100 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,049 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,045 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,049 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,045 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,049 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,045 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,049 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,045 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,054 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,050 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,049 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,045 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,054 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,050 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,064 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,060 per gram for 22-karat gold.

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
