US Agribusiness Giants Eye Bigger Share Of Indian Market Amid Tariff Tensions

The Indian government, however, has made its position clear: there will be no trade deals under pressure or against the country’s core interests in farming, dairy, or small enterprises.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 12:09 PM (IST)

As US President Donald Trump moves ahead with steep tariffs on several nations, including India, powerful American agriculture and dairy corporations are expanding their global footprint, with India increasingly in their sights.

According to a new SBI Research report, these companies are leveraging their financial strength to dominate markets worldwide, reported IANS.

“There is absolutely no chance of compromising on farmers, dairy and MSMEs, and no chance of allowing import of genetically-modified crops either,” government officials stressed.

Global Agribusiness Majors Already Established in India

The SBI Research report noted that several major US agribusiness players already operate in India. Cargill Inc., the world’s largest grain trader and the largest privately owned US company by revenue, has been active in the country since 1987. Its operations span food, ingredients, agricultural solutions and industrial products, generating Rs 13,850 crore in revenue during FY24. Globally, Cargill is present in over 70 countries, has around 60 subsidiaries, and employs 1,55,000 people.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), a major food processing and commodities trading firm, runs over 270 plants and 420 crop procurement facilities worldwide. In India since 2011, ADM operates in oilseeds, food and beverage ingredients, and animal nutrition. With 25 processing plants and 59 procurement centres in the Asia-Pacific, the company has about 38,000 employees globally and a presence in 200 countries.

Bunge, Tyson Foods and CHS Expand Reach

Bunge Global SA, a major player in edible oils, milling products and fertilisers, has been in India since 2001. Its revenue for the first nine months of FY25 stood at Rs 8,900 crore. Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest meat producers, entered India through a joint venture with the Godrej Group in 2015.

CHS Inc. (Cenex Harvest States), a US farmer-owned cooperative, operates across 65 countries, including India. It offers crop nutrition and protection products, employing close to 10,000 people worldwide.

India’s Dairy Strength vs US Processed Market

While the US lags behind in raw milk production, it remains a major processed dairy market. In 2015, India produced 155.5 million tonnes (MT) of milk, slightly ahead of the EU’s 154.6 MT and well above the US total of 94.6 MT. By 2024, India’s production had risen by 36 per cent to 211.7 MT, compared to the EU’s 165.9 MT and the US’s 102.5 MT.

Amid ongoing trade negotiations, experts warn that any concessions in the agriculture and dairy sectors could open the door for deeper penetration by these global corporations into India’s markets — a scenario New Delhi says it will firmly resist.

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Agriculture Tariffs Indian Market Trump Tariffs Tariff Tensions Indian Agriculture Market Agribusiness American Agriculture
