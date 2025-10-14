Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessUP Diwali Bonus: Yogi Govt Declares Rs 1,022 Crore Payout For Employees, Free LPG Refill For Women

UP Diwali Bonus: According to the Finance Department’s order issued under the CM's direction, the bonus will be calculated on a maximum monthly salary of Rs 7,000 for 30 days of attendance.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
UP Diwali Bonus: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a Diwali bonus for nearly 14.82 lakh state employees for the financial year 2024–25.

 Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the move, describing it as a gesture to recognise the dedication of government staff and to share the festive spirit ahead of Diwali.

According to the Finance Department’s order issued under the Chief Minister’s direction, the bonus will be calculated on a maximum monthly salary of Rs 7,000 for 30 days of attendance, reported Livemint.

This translates to Rs 6,908 per eligible employee. The scheme applies to personnel under pay matrix level 8, whose monthly salaries range from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100.

Bonus for Government and Aided Institution Staff

The beneficiaries include employees of state government departments, local bodies funded by the government, and government-aided educational institutions. 

The total financial outlay for this bonus has been pegged at Rs 1,022 crore, according to the official release.

“The decision reflects the government’s respect for employees’ dedication and aims to spread festive joy and enthusiasm among their families,” the statement noted.

Officials have been instructed to ensure the timely disbursal of the bonus, with payments expected to be completed preferably in the second week of October, just before Diwali. 

The government believes this move will boost the morale of employees while providing additional financial assistance during the festive season.

Free LPG Cylinder Refill for Ujjwala Beneficiaries

In a separate announcement, the state government also unveiled a Diwali benefit for women beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Around 1.86 crore women across Uttar Pradesh will receive a free LPG cylinder refill as part of the festive relief package.

Under this initiative, beneficiaries are required to pay for the cylinder refill upfront. However, the government will reimburse the full amount directly into their bank accounts linked to the Ujjwala scheme. This reimbursement is aimed at easing the financial pressure on households during the festival period.

 With the bonus payments and LPG subsidy scheduled before Diwali, both government employees and low-income households are expected to benefit from enhanced financial support.

By ensuring timely payments and targeted welfare aid, the state government aims to strengthen household spending capacity during the festive period.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Diwali Diwali Bonus UP Government LPG YOGI ADITYANATH Up Diwali Bonus
