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English NewsBusinessQuote of the Day | Tim Cook On Why Every Day Matters: ‘Life Is Fragile’

Quote of the Day | Tim Cook On Why Every Day Matters: ‘Life Is Fragile’

Thursday Motivation Quote Of The Day: Tim Cook's quote tells us that life is uncertain and every day is a gift. It encourages living with purpose, valuing loved ones and making the most of everything.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tim Cook, Apple CEO, offers motivational insights on purposeful living.
  • His quote emphasizes life's fragility; live each day fully.
  • Cook urges embracing the present and pursuing dreams without postponement.
  • The quote's exact origin remains unverified, yet widely attributed.

Tim Cook is one of the world’s most influential business leaders and the Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc. Since taking over from Steve Jobs in 2011, Cook has guided Apple through remarkable growth while championing innovation, privacy and sustainability. Beyond technology, he is widely admired for his thoughtful leadership and motivational insights. His words often encourage people to lead with purpose, embrace change and make the most of every opportunity life presents.

Tim Cook’s Quote And Its Meaning

“Life is fragile. We’re not guaranteed a tomorrow, so you have to live every day to the fullest.” - Tim Cook

This quote is a powerful reminder that life is uncertain and every moment is precious. Tim Cook encourages people not to postpone their dreams, relationships or ambitions because tomorrow is never guaranteed. Instead of waiting for the "perfect time", he urges everyone to embrace the present with gratitude and purpose.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Brad Pitt’s Life Lesson on Growth, Grit and Determination

The message also highlights the importance of giving your best in everything you do. Whether it is pursuing a career, spending time with loved ones or working towards personal goals, each day should be treated as an opportunity to grow and create meaningful experiences. Rather than living with fear or regret, Cook’s words inspire people to make courageous choices and appreciate the value of today. The quote serves as a timeless lesson that success is not just about achievements but also about living intentionally and making every day count.

Why This Quote Still Resonates

The simplicity of this message is what makes it so enduring. It inspires us to cherish our relationships, pursue our dreams without unnecessary delay and make choices that truly matter. Whether you're setting new goals, overcoming challenges or simply looking for a dose of Thursday motivation, Ratan Tata's timeless words offer a gentle nudge to live life fully, one day at a time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Tim Cook?

Tim Cook is the Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc. He has led Apple through remarkable growth, championing innovation, privacy, and sustainability since taking over in 2011.

What is Tim Cook's famous quote about life?

Tim Cook's well-known quote is:

What is the meaning of Tim Cook's quote?

The quote highlights that life is uncertain and precious. It encourages individuals to not postpone dreams, to live intentionally, and to make every day count by giving their best.

Is the original source of Tim Cook's quote known?

No, there is no verified public record identifying the exact speech, interview, or event where Tim Cook originally made this statement. It is widely attributed to him despite this.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
TIM COOK Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Thursday Motivational Quote Of The Day
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