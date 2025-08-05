Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
The Real Story Behind IBM's Layoffs: Skill Shift Or Job Loss?

The Real Story Behind IBM’s Layoffs: Skill Shift Or Job Loss?

IBM's layoff of 8,000 employees signals a shift toward AI and smarter roles. Learn how companies like VolkAI are shaping the future of work.

By : M. Attri | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 05:39 PM (IST)

The global tech industry is changing fast. Artificial Intelligence (AI), data-based decision-making, and smart automation are becoming common. So, the question isn’t “Are jobs going?” The real question is “How are jobs changing?”

IBM’s Layoffs Decision Is a Strategy Shift, not a Crisis

IBM did not make these layoffs because of losses or failure. In fact, the company is doing well financially and is still investing in growth areas like AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

The employees being let go are mostly in old departments, where the work is outdated or slow-moving. IBM is clearing space for new types of skilled professionals like:

  • AI engineers
  • Cloud system experts
  • Cybersecurity analysts
  • Quantum computing researchers

So, rather than cutting jobs blindly, IBM is making space for future-ready roles.

Jobs Aren’t Disappearing — They’re Upgrading

According to a 2024 Bain & Company report, India is likely to have 2.3 million AI-related job openings by 2027, but only 1.2 million people may be ready with the required skills. This shows a gap not a lack of jobs, but a need for more skilled talent.

What does this mean?

We need to upskill, reskill, and learn new technologies to stay ready.

 "AI is not taking away jobs. It’s creating more of them — just in new formats," says Santosh Kushwaha, CEO of VolkAI.
"From AI prompt engineers to ethics experts, the job market is growing. What’s ending is the old way of working — not work itself."

He adds, “By 2027 and beyond, jobs will grow even more. They may not look the same as today, but they’ll be smarter, faster, and more exciting.”

India’s Big Opportunity in the AI Race

India is in a strong position to become a global leader in AI talent. With a young population, digital growth, and government support (like the ₹10,000 crore IndiaAI Mission), India can become the world’s AI hub.

IBM’s offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, and Pune continue to be important for their AI research and global work. So, even though layoffs are happening globally, India remains at the center of IBM’s future.

Also, companies like VolkAI are helping make AI learning easier and more affordable for Indian students and working professionals.

It’s Not Job Loss. It’s a Career Upgrade.

Losing a job is never easy, but in IBM’s case, the company is taking steps to help:

Employees are getting support, retraining, and severance packages

Many are being guided into new roles in cloud, AI, and cybersecurity

The company is focusing on reshaping the team, not shrinking it


The world is moving from:

Regular coding → AI prompt building

Manual IT tickets → Automated workflows

Repetitive testing → AI model monitoring


Work is not ending — it’s becoming more meaningful.

What’s Coming Next?

A recent ServiceNow report says 10 million jobs in India will be reshaped by AI by 2030 — not removed but improved. AI will take over boring, repeated tasks so that people can focus on creative, decision-making work.

 “Jobs won’t vanish. They’ll change,” says Santosh Kushwaha, CEO of VolkAI.
“And those who learn and grow with AI will lead the future.”


Final Thoughts

IBM’s layoff news is not the end of employment — it’s the start of a new kind of work life. We must stop focusing only on job loss and start talking about job transformation.

India is not losing the race — it's leading it. With smart platforms like VolkAI, government help, and a growing digital population, India is ready for this change.

The future is not scary. The future is full of new chances — for those ready to learn.

About the author M. Attri

Attri is a content writer for ABP Live Team. When he's not busy contributing, he enjoys exploring new destinations and cherishing moments with his family.
Read
Published at : 05 Aug 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
IBM's Layoff
Read more
