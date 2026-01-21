Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessDalal Street Witnessed Decline As Sensex Tested 82,000, Nifty Ended Over 25,100

Dalal Street Witnessed Decline As Sensex Tested 82,000, Nifty Ended Over 25,100

Previously, during the morning session, the Sensex fell 385.82 points to 81,794.65, while the NSE Nifty slipped 91.5 points to 25,141 in early trade.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday, as the Sensex closed at 81,919.06 falling more than 261 points and the Nifty ended trade at 25,167.50 declining over 65 points.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Eternal, Ultra Cement, IndiGo, Reliance and PowerGrid. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Titan, Sun Pharmaceuticals, NTPC, Infosys and Maruti.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 declined 1.30 per cent as volatility remained extremely high. Sectorally, the Nifty Consumer Durables Index fell 1.66 per cent and the Nifty Oil & Gas Index rose 0.27 per cent.

Previously, during the morning session, the Sensex fell 385.82 points to 81,794.65, while the NSE Nifty slipped 91.5 points to 25,141 in early trade.

FIIs Remain Net Sellers, DIIs Step In

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,938.33 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 3,665.69 crore, according to exchange data.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng indices were trading lower, while China’s Shanghai SSE Composite index quoted marginally higher.

Wall Street Sees Sharp Sell-Off

US markets ended sharply lower on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.39 per cent, the S&P 500 declined 2.06 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.76 per cent.

US equities closed with their worst single-day fall since October, with the S&P 500 slipping around 2 per cent and the Nasdaq tumbling close to 2.5 per cent.

Trade War Fears Weigh On Sentiment

The global sell-off was triggered by renewed trade-war concerns after President Donald Trump escalated tariff threats against select European nations opposing US control over Greenland. Proposed duties are set to rise from 10 per cent in February to 25 per cent by June, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm.

He added that renewed US tariff threats, along with continued foreign investor selling, are weighing heavily on market sentiment.

Oil Prices Decline

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 1.11 per cent to USD 64.19 per barrel.

 
 

 

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Wednesday?

The Sensex closed at 81,919.06, falling over 261 points, and the Nifty ended at 25,167.50, declining over 65 points.

What was the net activity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) on Tuesday?

FIIs sold equities worth Rs 2,938.33 crore, while DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 3,665.69 crore on Tuesday.

What caused the global sell-off in markets?

Renewed trade war concerns, stemming from increased US tariff threats against European nations, triggered the global sell-off.

How did the US markets perform on Tuesday?

US markets saw a sharp sell-off, with the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all closing lower.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
